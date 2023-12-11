Estonia is attracting attention at the COP28 conference through innovative initiatives that translate its commitment to finding solutions to address the urgent global climate crisis, its efforts to achieve alignment with international climate goals, and to enhance joint action towards a sustainable future for the planet.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaia Kallas said that the current climate crisis requires an effective global response, and that every country must play its role to the fullest, noting the efforts made by Estonia in this context.

She added: “Estonia seeks to provide a role model for climate action, so climate is the focus of our development plans.”

She stressed the keenness for economic development to proceed within environmentally friendly limits, pointing out that the Estonian Parliament has adopted a new environmental goal of achieving 100% generation of electrical energy from renewable sources by 2030. That is more than three times Estonia's current level of renewable energy production.

She indicated that they plan to reduce carbon emissions by 80% by 2035, compared to their levels in 1990.

Kallas said: “As an innovative country, Estonia believes that the green transition is the greatest future opportunity to give our citizens a better environment to live in, and in order to achieve our common climate goals, companies and members of society as a whole must change the way they work and their way of thinking.”