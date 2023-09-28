Estonia | Two-thirds of Estonians would like Prime Minister Kallas to resign

Known as a harsh critic of Russia, Kallas found herself in the middle of a commotion when her husband’s part-owned transport company continued to operate in Russia even after the start of the war of aggression.

In Estonia according to a recent opinion poll, two thirds of citizens still think that the prime minister Kaja Kallasen should separate. The level of separation requirements has remained the same for its members also in previous surveys conducted by Tallinn University.

Hallik has since sold his share in the company.

Kaja Kallas will visit Finland on Friday.