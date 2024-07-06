Estonian MoD: Mistral air defense systems and missiles transferred to Ukraine

Estonia has transferred Mistral short-range man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) to Ukraine. This was reported by the country’s Ministry of Defense (MoD).

“We confirm the arrival in Ukraine of the Mistral short-range air defense missile systems and corresponding missiles provided by Estonia,” reads a statement published on Saturday, July 6, on the department’s page on the social network X.

Five countries signed agreement on Mistral deliveries

In June, an agreement was announced between Estonia, France, Belgium, Hungary and Cyprus on the purchase of Mistral air defense systems. The document was signed by the parties at the beginning of a meeting of the five countries’ defense ministers in Paris. The document formalized a number of EU initiatives to support Kyiv, including arms supplies, training of Ukrainian troops, demining, and cooperation in combating cyber and hybrid threats.

The Missile Transportable Anti-aérien Léger (Mistral) MANPADS was developed by the French company Matra Defence. The basic version was adopted in 1987, and in 2000, the modernized Mistral 2 MANPADS appeared. The system is designed to destroy low-flying helicopters and aircraft. The firing range of the most advanced version, Mistral 3, is eight kilometers.

As the Estonian Defense Ministry later reported, the agency will transfer Mistral launchers and missiles to Kyiv as part of a new military aid package. The exact number of anti-aircraft missile systems and ammunition was not disclosed for security reasons.

“We have put together the aid package in such a way that Ukraine will benefit from it as much as possible,” said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur. He added that Tallinn would try to restore the necessary supplies of air defense systems as soon as possible.

Estonian Defense Ministry complains about lack of funds

Against the backdrop of military aid to Kyiv, the Estonian Defense Forces are short 1.6 billion euros to repel a possible enemy attack. According to a report with recommendations by the country’s Defense Forces Commander Martin Herem, these funds are needed to destroy enemy weapons and units at the approaches to the country’s border. Thus, to repel the first attack, over 800 ATACMS missiles, approximately 500 227-millimeter guided rockets, over 25,000 artillery shells and a thousand precision-guided missiles will be needed.

In addition, the Estonian Ministry of Defence complained about a shortage of funds due to the purchase of shells. According to the Vice Chancellor of the Defence Ministry for Defence Planning Tiina Uudeberg, the ministry had to postpone the purchase of transport and communications equipment and reduce its participation in foreign missions.

The Bundestag called for strengthening Ukraine’s air defense

Nevertheless, Western governments regularly call for increasing military aid to Kyiv. Thus, the Bundestag called for strengthening Ukraine’s air defense and continuing arms supplies.

The German government must work harder to improve Ukraine’s air defenses. This is the only way to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure Anton Hofreiter.Chairman of the European Union (EU) Affairs Committee in the Bundestag

He added that “only after this can we talk” about effective long-term investments in the private economic sector of Ukraine. In turn, the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, spoke about “the need for concrete and rapid support from Germany.”

Russia promises symmetrical response to arms transfer to Ukraine

Against the backdrop of calls from Western politicians, State Duma deputy from the Republic of Crimea Mikhail Sheremet expressed the opinion that the West is pushing the world into the arms of nuclear madness by supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Each time supplying the agonizing terrorist regime [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky’s increasingly destructive and long-range weapons, they are pushing the world into the arms of nuclear madness, leaving no chance for the survival of our civilization Mikhail SheremetState Duma deputy from the Republic of Crimea

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West had heard Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about Moscow’s possible response to the transfer of weapons to Kyiv. The Russian leader pointed out that Moscow has the right to respond in kind to countries that supply Ukrainians with weapons that could be used in strikes against Russian regions.

We are talking about a symmetrical response, Lavrov noted. When arming Russia’s enemy, we must understand that the country will independently decide how to respond to such actions, he warned.