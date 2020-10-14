Estonia | The Swedish Minister of the Interior would be ready for new dives in Estonia if accident investigators consider them necessary

“We need to find out what caused the hole and get more information about what it meant to the course of the accident,” the interior minister said.

Swedish Minister of the Interior Mikael Dahmberg would be prepared to allow new dives into the wreck of the sunken Estonia ship if accident investigators deemed the dives necessary.

“We need to find out what caused the hole and get more information about what it meant to the course of the accident,” Dahmberg said.

The Minister of the Interior, representing the Social Democrats, shared his views At the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation’s Morgonstudio on Wednesday.

Estonia has demanded that Sweden find out where the hole in the side of Estonia, which sank in September 1994, came from.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu messenger A letter to the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in which he presents a comprehensive list of requirements to the Swedish authorities.

Implementing Reinsalu’s requirements would in practice mean new dives into the wreck.

Estonian the sinking came up again last month when a recent series of documentaries raised doubts about the official accident investigation and introduced a hole found in the wreck as a possible cause of the accident.

The hole was found at the bottom of the hull of the Estonian ship and appears next to the last e-letter of the ESTLINE text. The modeling image is a screenshot of the streaming service Dplay’s ESTONIA – Revolutionary Discovery documentary series.­

The Swedish, Finnish and Estonian accident investigation authorities have launched a preliminary assessment of the information provided in the document. According to the authorities, the assessment will be carried out in compliance with the 1995 Grave Agreement between Estonia, Finland and Sweden. The mortuary agreement has ruled out new dives on the wreck.

In Sweden, the moderate coalition, the Christian Democrats and the Swedish Democrats, are calling for a withdrawal from the funeral treaty to make new dives possible.

According to Minister of the Interior Dahmberg, Sweden is ready for a new diving survey if the investigating authorities of the three countries deem it necessary.

“If it is needed. But it needs a legal analysis. There is Swedish law and an international agreement. Changes may be required for both. ”

Finns accident investigators, former members of the Estonia Accident Investigation Commission Tuomo Karppinen and Heimo Iivonen keep the cause of the hole clear. According to them, the hole was created when the ship struck the bottom of the sea.

According to Karppinen and Iivonen, the hull of the ship has then sagged, as a result of which the steel siding plate on the side has been torn.

The hole on the side of the ship, they say, has become visible as the wreck has slowly moved to the bottom of the sea. According to them, there are likely to be more holes in the body of the wreck that may become visible over time and as the wreck moves.

Karppinen and Iivonen shared their views last month.