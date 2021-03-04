Estonia | The resigned Prime Minister Jüri Ratas is becoming the Speaker of the Estonian Parliament

Ratas’ government disbanded in January due to suspicions of corruption against his center party.

Estonia former Prime Minister and Chairman of the Center Party Jüri Ratas will most certainly be elected Speaker of the Estonian Parliament.

The President and the two Vice-Presidents shall be elected by a vote of Parliament.

The President is an authoritative institution, and in Estonia the President is called “Estonian citizen number two”. The President is considered to be between the President and the Prime Minister. If necessary, the President shall replace the President. However, this has never happened in Estonia, says the broadcaster ERR.

The previous president was the National Conservative Ekren Henn Põlluaas.

The new government was formed by the chairman of Estonia’s most popular party, the Reform Party Kaja Kallas, who also became the new Prime Minister of Estonia.

As a coalition partner, Kallas just took over the government-disbanded center party.

The previous coalition partners of the Center Party, the nationally conservative Ekre, which repeatedly caused riots, and the conservative right-wing party Isänmaa faced opposition.

Rataksen the presidency has been anticipated for some time, but now Ratas is confirming his candidacy for the ERR.

The Reform Party has confirmed that the ruling parties support the Rata as chairman. In a voting situation, Ratas is therefore guaranteed to have a majority of Parliament’s votes behind it.