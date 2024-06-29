Estonia | The Reform Party chose Kristen Michal as the prime ministerial candidate

Estonia|Kaja Kallas is transitioning to the position of High Representative of the EU’s foreign and security policy.

Estonian the reform party has chosen the country’s current climate minister as its candidate for prime minister Kristen Michalin. Chairman of the Reform Party, who has been prime minister since 2021 Kaja Kallas is transitioning to the position of High Representative of the EU’s foreign and security policy.

The Prime Minister representing the Reform Party has traditionally also been the chairman of the party.

Chairman of the governing party Social Democrats Lauri Läänemets has been told by the Estonian Broadcasting Company ERR, that he believes the government will continue with the same composition despite the change of prime minister. In addition to the Reform Party and the Social Democrats, the Estonian government includes the Estonia 200 party.

As the second leading candidate considered defense minister Hanno Pevkur said on Friday that he does not seek to wash the prime minister.

Michal on the other hand confirmed to ERR on Friday that he is running for prime minister. He said he intends to emphasize his leadership visions to the party government, which includes topics such as security, leadership and competitiveness.

Michal also said that he thinks that the current government coalition should continue.

Michal, who has been one of the central figures of the Reform Party for a long time, has previously also served as Minister of Economy and Structure and Minister of Justice.

In 2012, Michal resigned as Minister of Justice due to the election money mess. At that time, the MP from the Reform Party said that he had transferred thousands of euros of questionable money to the party during the years 2009-2010 at Michal’s request.

The Estonian Prosecutor’s Office dropped the charges against Michal, because according to the office, the evidence was not enough to bring charges.