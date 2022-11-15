Estonia | The Prime Minister of Estonia urged to continue supporting Ukraine: “Gas can be expensive, but freedom is priceless”

In his speech to the Paasikivi Society, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told three ideas that Estonia learned from the Soviet occupation.

Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas urges Europeans to continue supporting Ukraine.

“Ukrainians pay with their lives. We pay in euros and we have to repeat to ourselves that gas can be expensive, but freedom is priceless,” Kallas said to the Paasikivi club in Helsinki on Tuesday.

According to Kallas, support for Ukraine protects freedom from oppression and war crimes, as well as the freedom of other states to decide on security arrangements and the direction of foreign policy.

“Big countries can make mistakes and survive. For small ones, the possibility of mistakes is much smaller. The line to stop Russian aggression in Ukraine is an existential question for us,” Kallas said.

Kallas justified his view with three lessons that Estonia learned from the roughly 50-year Soviet occupation from World War II to the end of the Cold War.

Regarding the first doctrine, he referred to purges and deportations of Estonians to other parts of the Soviet Union, for example.

“You have to fight for freedom regardless of the odds, because the alternative is worse,” Kallas said.

As another lesson, he stated preparation. Kallas said that the share of defense in Estonia’s budget will exceed three percent in 2024. He spoke about the country’s conscription, reserves and arms procurement.

As a third lesson, he referred to the importance of cooperation.

“When we regained our independence after 50 years of occupation, we decided that we would never be alone again, never without allies and never without friends. That’s why we’re in the EU and that’s why we’re in NATO,” Kallas said.

He ended a largely English speech with prompts in two other languages:

“Slava Ukraine and Finland to NATO [kunnia Ukrainalle ja Suomi Natoon].”

The Paasikivi club, named after the seventh president of Finland, is known for events dealing with foreign policy and international politics.

Prime Minister Marin and Kallas held a joint press conference earlier on Tuesday: