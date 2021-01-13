No Result
Estonia | The Prime Minister of Estonia, Jüri Ratas, is resigning

January 13, 2021
The reason for the difference is the suspicions of corruption against the center party.

Estonia prime minister Jüri Ratas has announced his resignation, says Estonian Broadcasting Corporation ERR.

The reason for the difference is the suspicions of corruption against the center party. Several individuals are suspected of agreeing on funding of about one million euros for the party. Among the suspects are the party secretary of the Central Party, an adviser to the Minister of Finance and an Estonian businessman.

The news is updated.

