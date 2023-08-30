Estonia | The pressure on the prime minister is growing – Kallas refused to be heard by the committees

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas refused to be heard by the committees about the transactions of her husband’s transportation company in Russia. The spouse sold his share.

29.8. 18:54 | Updated 11:16

Estonian of the prime minister Kaja Kallasen spouse Arvo Hallik sold its share in the company Stark Logistics, which has continued to transport to Russia a year and a half after the start of the major attack on Ukraine.

However, the sale of the stake has not yet saved the Prime Minister from the continuation of the scandal.

The pressure is now intensifying on the way the Prime Minister responds to the criticism. Kallas refused the invitation of two parliamentary committees to be heard on Monday about business transactions in Russia during the war.

“We are sorry, but the prime minister is undermining democracy”, Eesti Päevaleht delfi headlined his editorial on Monday.

The competing magazine Postimees made a similar line in its editorial “The new phase of the crisis”. It estimates that Estonia is moving towards a parliamentary crisis.

“It seems that the prime minister and his advisers have decided to ignore the problem”, Postman wrote.

Also president Alar Karis thundered that the minister’s job is to answer unpleasant questions even in the committees led by the opposition. News portal Delphi issued a presidential statement.

Many companies stopped doing business in Russia after February 24, 2022 on moral grounds, but not all, Karis commented:

“In the case of certain companies, it calls into question the trustworthiness of the Estonian state in dealing with our allies.”

Kallas is known as the voice of Estonia and the entire Baltic region, which has tried to be a moral guide in support of Ukraine. He has warned against dealing with Russia and urged companies to stop doing business in Russia.

Estonian public radio company ERR revealed last week that Hallik owned 24.8 percent of the company. Before the scandal, he was the company’s financial director and is one of the company’s founders. Kallas, on the other hand, had loaned 350,000 euros to his spouse’s company, in whose name the share is.

Kallas has assured that she did not know about her husband’s company’s transactions in Russia. Stark Logistics is responsible for the transport of the Estonian company, which is winding down its operations, and the transports will end in September.

Eesti Päevaleht delfi however, revealed that Stark Logistics was taking raw materials to a factory whose turnover was on the rise during the war.

When the paper shed light on the prime minister’s spouse’s former company and its business partners in Russia, an indirect connection to the Russian state was also found among the crowd.

During the year and a half since the beginning of the war of aggression, Stark Logistics had transported nearly 30 million euros worth of material to Russia and netted 1.5 million euros from it. The company transported raw materials to the factory of its main owner, the metal packaging company Metaprint.

Metaprint produces aerosol packaging in St. Petersburg through different ownership arrangements, which the weekly newspaper Eesti Express perkasi on Tuesday in the article “The Prime Minister’s spouse tried to get rich through transactions in Russia”.

The recipient of the raw materials transported by Stark Logistics in Russia is a company called Aeroprom, which is owned by Metaprint’s Estonian CFO. The company is thus “formally Estonian”, Eesti Ekspress wrote.

Aeroprom’s customers in Russia are mainly producers of construction chemicals in the private sector, but the magazine also found a company called Tyumenskie Aerozoli, which sells self-defense equipment, whose customers, at least before the war, were operators under the Russian Ministry of the Interior.

Prime Minister in the image published by the office under war in January 2022, Kallas is watching a presentation on the metal packaging company Metaprint’s transactions in Russia. Eesti Päevaleht delfi questioned the prime minister’s ignorance by posting the picture.

According to Kallas, the presentation focused on the effects of the corona pandemic.

In January 2022, under the war, Kaja Kallas will watch a presentation on the metal packaging company Metaprint’s transactions in Russia. See also Ice sports A new ice rink will be built next to Herttoniemi Manor: “It will become the Oodi-looking building of the Central Library”

According to the Estonian customs, Stark Logistics has not violated the sanctions, and the Estonian Protection Police Kapo has not seen anything illegal in the transactions.

Hallik replied to the Estonian press on Friday in writing that he believed he was doing the right thing and that he was saving a good Estonian company.

Kallas has been the subject of press criticism for less than a week. At the latest, when the Parliament’s Session begins in a week and a half, there will be a response to the motion of no confidence that the opposition is preparing.

The government parties’ support for Kallas has not wavered. Kallas’ position depends above all on how strongly his own party stands behind him. Many analysts have predicted that the continuation of Kallas’ prime ministerial campaign will be rocky.

During the prime minister’s interview hour on Vikerraadio on Tuesday, Kallas apologized for the scandal and defended himself: “Furthermore: I, as prime minister, cannot be responsible for the operations of a business, when in practice I do not know about it and I am not responsible either.”

Correction 30.8. at 11:04 a.m.: Corrected incorrect graph information on the main image. The photo was taken by Niilo Simojoki for Lehtikuva, not Kalle Koponen for Helsingin Sanomat.