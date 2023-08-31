Estonia | The last shreds of honor for Soviet heroes are being cleaned from street signs in Narva

Soviet Army war hero Juhhanov’s name will be removed from a street sign in Estonia. In the Baltics, the last tributes to Soviet heroes are being cleaned up.

The last ones Signs of respect for Soviet heroes will be cleaned up in the Baltics, when the Estonian government will remove the names of four Red Army soldiers from street signs in the northeastern corner of the country, Narva, in September.

The main picture of the story is a lieutenant of the Soviet army Alexey Yukhanovlooking far behind the camera, with a smile on his lips.

According to the story, the 29-year-old Juhanov led the troops even when he was still wounded in the “liberation operation” of Narva in 1944. The legend was also told by fourth-grade pioneers Sasha Sulayev and Vadim Saltun in 1979 in a children’s magazine Rain.

Yukhanov was posthumously awarded the high honorary title “Hero of the Soviet Union”, but his services did not end there. A story was written about him, which began to serve Soviet propaganda. It still lives on Russian sites.

According to legend, Yukhanov was among the first to cross the Narva River on July 25, 1944. During the fighting, he was wounded many times. Aluskin broke up during the battle in the middle of the river, but Yukhanov swam wounded to the west bank, continued the fight and single-handedly destroyed 16 fascists. He agreed to evacuate only at the command of the regimental commander. He died of his injuries at a field hospital on 20 September.

It was story true or false, Juhhanov’s name appears again in the news in Estonia as well. The Soviet administration had named a small street a few hundred meters long near the Narva river in honor of Juhhanov. Estonia plans to rename it Väike-Rakvere street after the northern Estonian city.

The same fate will befall three others on the street in Narva named in honor of the hero of the Red Army and the story created to support it. Arsenti Bastrakovin, Igor Grafovin and Mikhail Gorbachev – streets are becoming Masina or Kone, Madinen and Seedri or Setripuu streets.

Estonia returned old street names in the early 1990s. Then in Tallinn, Marks street became Sõle again and Gagarin park road became Toome or Tuomen park road.

Streets named in honor of Soviet heroes unknown to many Estonians remained in Narva.

“When Lenin’s statues were removed and street names were changed in the early 1990s, local people and non-governmental organizations were usually behind the initiatives. An autonomy vote was organized in Narva back in 1993. There was a different mood there,” says the docent of history Kaarel Vanamölder from Tallinn University.

Narva was almost completely destroyed in the Second World War. The occupation administration built a Soviet town instead, with new houses for the new residents. Many streets were also new.

“ For the majority of city dwellers, names do not mean anything special, says Kaarel Vanamölder.

Russian started its major invasion of Ukraine, tributes to the heroes of the Soviet army are no longer tolerated in the Baltics. Estonia and Latvia have each removed dozens of Soviet monuments in a year and a half. Changing street names is the completion of the same process.

In Lithuania, an expert committee is also considering changing the names of Lithuanian writers who collaborated with the Soviet administration on street signs throughout the country, the Lithuanian Broadcasting Company reported LRT in August.

The consideration includes, among other things, someone who is respected as a poet Liudas Gira changing street names as part of “decolonization”, i.e. dismantling the legacy of the Soviet occupation.

in Narva Vanamölder, a history researcher who lived in the city, estimates that the street names do not mean anything special to the majority of city dwellers, and they do not know who they are named after.

In Narva, it is about the presence of the Estonian state in the city.

“The people of Narva criticize that the state has forgotten them. Then when the state wants to do something, it is criticized for getting involved in Narva’s affairs,” says Vanamölder.

The townspeople’s views on the matter are divided.

“Partly it’s about Soviet nostalgia and Great Russian chauvinism.”

Narva the city council opposes the regional minister Madis Kallas (social democrat) order to change the names of the streets, the Estonian public broadcasting company, among others, said at the end of August ERR.

“I don’t understand how the young people who fought here in the ranks of the Soviet army would have fought against the Estonian state. At that moment, they didn’t think they were occupying Estonia, they were fighting against fascism,” reasoned the city councilor Alexei Yevgrafov (center) in Põhjarannik magazine in July.

Mayor of Narva Katri Raik said recently ERRthat the street signs will be replaced by mid-September.