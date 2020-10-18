Upgrade
Estonia | The Estonian Minister of the Interior called on gays to move to Sweden – the Prime Minister and the President condemned the statements

October 18, 2020
in World
Estonia Minister of the Interior Mart Helme has received criticism from other politicians in the country for its statement on sexual minorities. Deutsche Wellen in an interview, right-wing populist Ekre party Helme, among other things, urged gays to move to Sweden and accused sexual minorities of “intruding into the bedrooms of heteroes” and “homopropaganda”.

President Kersti Kaljulaid and the Prime Minister Jüri Ratas condemned Helmi’s comments. According to Kaljulaid, a person with such attitudes is not suitable as a government minister.

The Estonian opposition has demanded the resignation of Helmi.

He told me about it earlier Yle.

