Estonia | The Equal Marriage Act entered into force in Estonia

The equal marriage law was included in the Estonian government program.

In Estonia the equal marriage law entered into force on Monday, January 1. Under the law, two consenting adults can marry regardless of gender.

Estonian newspaper Postimeesin by it is now written into law that marriage is between two natural persons. Previously, it was recorded as between a woman and a man.

The country's parliament approved the law in June as part of the government program. Since 2014, people of the same sex had been able to register their partnership.

Estonians attitudes towards same-sex marriage have clearly changed in recent years. Last spring by the Estonian Center for Human Rights in the survey found out that for the first time more than half of the population supported same-sex marriage.

Estonia is the first Baltic country where the equal marriage law was approved and entered into force.

Terrestrial Minister of Social Affairs Signe Riisalo said that the law ended years of legal confusion and ensures that all Estonian residents have a sense of security and equal rights.

“Laws bring clarity and influence attitudes. I hope that the unwarranted fears will subside and the critics of this decision will understand that nothing is being taken away here, but something that is really important to many people is being added,” said Riisalo to the Estonian public radio ERR by.

According to Estonian law, married and registered couples have rights and obligations that others do not. They are related to benefits, wealth, housing and inheritances, among other things.