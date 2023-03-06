Estonia | Style and ability to represent Estonia is the explanation for Kaja Kallas’ election victory on the streets of Tallinn – “Like your Sanna Marin”

Liberal forces won in Estonia. On the streets of Tallinn, only Ekre’s voter expressed his severe disappointment with the result.

6.3. 19:09

Tallinn

“Our Kaja won”, he says Tiia Karing with pride. He walks in the center of Tallinn with a sure sign of spring in his hands, i.e. a bouquet of sun-yellow daffodils.

HS asked the townspeople’s feelings and interpretations of the result of Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

Karing is pleased that Kaja Kallasen led by the reform party won the election with 31 percent of the vote. Kallas herself was the voice queen of the elections. His personal vote share is the largest in Estonian history.

“Kallas is like yours Sanna Marin. Both are hardworking women. I like them a lot,” says Karing.

Read more: Kaja Kallas’ party won the election, the second largest party claims the result was tampered with and does not recognize it

Kalla is particularly praised for two reasons. According to the interviewees, he has represented Estonia in international circles with style and skill.

Secondly, Kallas has supported Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression. Kallas’ strong leadership has created a sense of security in Estonia as well, the interviewees say.

“The most important thing is to support Ukraine and keep war away. That’s three pluses for Kallas,” says the pensioner Mart Kuuskwho himself voted for the center party.

Mart Kuuska voted for the centre, but still praises Kalla.

The Center Party was the biggest loser of the election, because the former prime minister Jüri Ratansen led by the party, especially favored by Russian-speaking voters, lost ten seats in the parliament.

Elections the surprise is the liberal party Eesti 200. The party got 14 seats in the parliament, while previously it had none.

“I voted for the Eesti 200 party. I am a big fan of them! I also deliberately voted for a woman. Estonian politics needs new blood”, says Liina Vaabelwho was in Telliskive outside three months old Aaron– with her baby.

Liina Vaabel needs women and new blood in politics.

More women got through to parliament than ever before, a total of 30 representatives. Of the 101-seat parliament, 70 percent are still men.

Vaabel hopes that the new government will take up the green transition, the fight against climate change and pass the equal marriage law.

Vote was 63.5, which is roughly the same as in the previous elections.

Working in telemarketing Marko Sepp did not vote. According to his own words, he didn’t have time to vote, but he doesn’t have much faith in politicians anyway.

Marko Sepp did not have time to vote.

“The same stuff in a different package”, he describes the parties. “Politics is such that it eventually pulls everyone together as one. I think that in two years the Eesti 200 will be the same as the others.”

If Sepp had voted, he would have voted for the greens, because the environmental theme is important to him. The Greens is a marginal party in Estonia, which does not have enough votes or money for proper campaigning.

“Estonia should invest in renewable energy, nuclear power plants and hydrogen technology. In that, we would have something to learn from Finland,” says Sepp.

Ekreä Sepp, on the other hand, characterizes it as an “idiotic party”. Many Estonians still remember how the leader of the party Mart Helme would tease Marini by calling her a salesgirl.

“It was not nicely said. Yes, we should keep our relations with our neighbors in order,” says Sepp.

When an Ekre voter meets, the speech is as if straight from the party’s playbook.

“I’m very disappointed. The election was stolen,” says the man dressed in a felt hat and woolen coat Andres. Asu adapts to the chairman of the party Mart Helmen supporters’ style, they are called Ekre’s “kaabu”, Finnish for hats. The speech also echoes Helme, who says that the party does not recognize the election result.

Andres’ style and speeches adapt to Ekre’s chairman. He voted for Ekre.

The election method was fraudulent, Kallas is fraudulent, climate change is a lie. Cheap labor takes the dunes away from Estonian youth. The price of electricity should be brought down with the help of combustible shale, i.e. polluting oil shale, lists a pensioner who made a career in the construction industry.

“The situation is very bad. Liberals in charge means the end of the nation-state,” says Andres. He does not want to tell the reporter his last name.

of Tallinn on the streets, the most significant setup of the elections is revealed: the reform party against Ekre. More than the victory of the reform party, many rejoiced in Ekre’s defeat.

“Every time I see ‘kaabud’ on TV, it’s bad,” says the pensioner Urve Tars.

“I don’t like them slandering others and making empty promises. How would they finance the fact that electricity would cost three cents per kilowatt hour? It’s as if money just fell from the sky in a bag sale!”

See also Earthquake in Turkey and Syria the "worst natural disaster" in a century Urve Tars carries the bag of the Isänmaa party but voted for the reform party.

Tarsi has an advertising bag for the Isänmaa party hanging on his arm, but he says he voted for the reform party. Eesti 200 also receives praise from Tarsi.

Tars is only in Tallinn for a doctor’s appointment, and soon the train will take him back to Itä-Virumaa.

Itä-Virumaa had the lowest voting percentage in Estonia. The majority of the province’s residents are Russian speakers or Russian citizens.

Part of the voters tactic by voting for the reform party as a pure protest against Ekre.

Voted for the reform party Kert Toobal says he has no particular passions for what the new government should do. He hopes that the political culture in Estonia would become kinder and more polite again.

Kert Toobal needs stability and politeness.

“Myself, I just want stability in politics instead of all kinds of vagaries,” says Toobal.

After all, the last four years have had enough of snobbery in Estonian politics. Now Kallas has several different options for forming a government, both a more liberal and a more conservative model. Only one thing is certain: Kallas will not negotiate with Ekre. According to Tiia Karing, whom we met at the beginning, it is patriotically done.

“We are just one small Estonia. The parties should cooperate for our future,” says Karing before going home with her daffodils.