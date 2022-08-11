Estonia | Some Russian-speaking Estonians turned their backs on Russia: “The attack on Ukraine was a wake-up call”

The Estonian government is trying to incite the spread of Russian propaganda.

11.8. 23:28

Russian the attack on Ukraine has been a wake-up call for part of Estonia’s Russian-speaking population, but politics also still divides the population, estimates the executive director of the Estonian International Defense and Security Research Center (RKK) Dmitri Teperik by phone to STT.

Estonia’s Russian-speaking population and especially the news sources they use have become a matter of concern due to Russia’s actions.

Part of the population has lived completely surrounded by Russian communication and culture and could grow up in areas where the Estonian language has never been used. This has raised concerns that they are vulnerable to Kremlin propaganda.

“Approximately 35 percent of Russian speakers support Ukraine and share the same views on the war as the rest of the Estonian population. But about 10 to 12 percent of the population — which is also very vocal on social media — shares Russia’s views. They either support the war in Ukraine or at least don’t blame Russia for it,” says Teperik.

The third group tries to remain neutral. Those who have a positive attitude towards Russia are often the older population, some of whom have Russian passports.

“Many of them are socially or economically disadvantaged, and their level of education is low. They are fertile ground from the point of view of conspiracy theorists and disinformation spreaders.”

At the same time, Teperik reminds that Russian speakers are a diverse group.

Some of them were born in Estonia, some moved to the country as adults. Not all of them are Russian either, but immigrants from other former Soviet republics. In addition, many also feel a sense of belonging to Estonia.

Estonian however, the government has taken measures to ensure that Russian-speakers in Estonia are not exposed to too much propaganda from Russia.

“In the past, Russian speakers were talked about more through, for example, the language issue and education. Now the government has started to see them as a security issue as well,” says Teperik.

The measures have included, among other things, the strengthening of Estonia’s own Russian-language news activities. In the spring, it also banned the operation of several Russian TV channels in the country.

This has been reflected in people’s attitudes. Estonian government made by according to a survey, at the end of February, 37 percent of Russian-speakers considered Kremlin TV channels one of their most important sources of information. At the end of March, the number had dropped to 19 percent.

According to the same survey, only 25 percent of the respondents considered the channels reliable in March.

If in previous events, many have tried to remain neutral or understand Russia, now it has been more difficult, says Teperik.

“The situation is somewhat more balanced now than it was in 2014. Part of it is precisely related to media consumption, because many Russian-speakers now cannot avoid seeing Russian atrocities in Ukraine.”

“For many, the large-scale attack on Ukraine has been a wake-up call. They have now seen what Russia is capable of. They must have understood that it’s not just about geopolitics or language, it’s about human dignity,” he adds.

However, the news still does not reach everyone.

“After the ban, a small group of Russian-speakers have evaded the ban by watching channels via the Internet or by installing satellite dishes on their roofs. Media usage habits do not change easily.”