Estonia, the digitally pioneering country, is preparing to showcase its latest innovations and cutting-edge research in the field of healthcare during its participation in the Arab Health Exhibition 2024, which kicks off tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Center, where it will highlight its expertise, offering many opportunities for cooperation with the government and private sectors in countries. Gulf.

At Arab Health 2024, Estonia provides the opportunity for healthcare professionals, companies and researchers in countries of the region to explore potential cooperation opportunities, gain deep insights into the latest innovations in the field of healthcare, as well as establish partnerships that will contribute to drawing the map of the future of healthcare in the region.

Ege Devon, head of the representative office of Enterprise Estonia in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, said that innovation and research in the field of health care represents a firm commitment for the State of Estonia, expressing her aspiration to present her country’s pioneering ideas and present joint work opportunities at the Arab Health Exhibition 2024, and to build bridges of cooperation with… The health care system in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

One of the most prominent Estonian companies participating in the Arab Health Exhibition 2024 is “Selene Technology”, which focuses on stem cell proliferation and differentiation, and is keen to cooperate with universities and companies interested in tissue engineering, gene therapy, and advanced medical products for cell therapy, while “Helmes” has more than 30 years of experience. With experience in the field of digital innovation, “Intervac Technology Oy” is the leading high-tech manufacturing company that has worked on manufacturing the vacuum blood collection system, and provides healthy and safe blood collection solutions used in medical institutions and laboratories in more than 20 countries around the world.

It is noteworthy that the sales volume of the digital health sector (e-health) in Estonia witnessed a record growth of 100% between 2021 and 2022, which reflects the country’s keenness to consolidate its position at the forefront of developed countries in the field of health care.