Estonian Prime Minister Kallas: there is no threat to the country’s security due to a missile fall in Poland

There is no threat to the security of Estonia in connection with the incident with a rocket that fell on Polish territory, writes portal Delfi with reference to the statement of the Prime Minister of the Republic Kai Kallas.

According to the politician, despite the lack of a final report on the investigation, the available information suggests that it was a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile. “It was fired during the reflection of a large-scale missile attack and fell by mistake on Polish territory,” the politician stressed. The prime minister recalled that no military operations are being conducted near the borders of Estonia. “Therefore, there is no threat to the security of Estonia,” she added.

Earlier, Polish leader Andrzej Duda suggested that the missile that fell on the territory of the country probably belonged to the Ukrainian air defense.

On Tuesday, November 15, the Polish radio ZET said that two rockets fell in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland in the city of Przewoduv on the border with Ukraine. Two people died as a result of the incident.