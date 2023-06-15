Estonia | Russia freed the Estonian border logisticians

Russia arrested two Estonian border logisticians on Tuesday. According to the Estonian authorities, the men ended up on the wrong side of the border by accident.

Russia has released the arrested Estonian border logisticians, said the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas at a press conference on Thursday. Reported about it Estonian public radio ERR, for which the news has also been confirmed by the Estonian Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets.

Russia caught two Estonian logisticians on Tuesday afternoon, when they were driving ATVs on the Russian side of the border patrol road. The logisticians were getting to know the border in Southeast Estonia near the Saatse border station, where Estonia is preparing border renovation works and the construction of a fence.

Russia handed the men back to Estonia at the Saatse border station on Thursday in a meeting that started before noon, in which border officials from both countries participated.

The white arrow points to the direction of the logisticians on the road towards Russia. The yellow line indicates the location of the border. The Saatse border station starts at the gate.

Estonian authorities have said that the 61- and 57-year-old Estonian men drifted into Russian lands by accident.

“As we have emphasized from the beginning: it is about ordinary men who were doing maintenance work, and a human error when they crossed the border,” Interior Minister Läänemets said according to ERR.

“I’m glad the men got home and I hope they recover quickly from what happened.”

According to the Minister of the Interior, what happened is a lesson for the Estonian police and border guard agency PPA, which must review in detail what happened at the border. Läänemets emphasized that first the border renovation work must proceed quickly, so that the entire land border will be ready in 2025.

Estonia began rehabilitating its eastern border after Russia kidnapped an Estonian security police officer I block Kohver in a secret meeting in southern Estonia at the border in 2014.