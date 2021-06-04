Only two deaths have been officially registered in Estonia after being vaccinated against coronavirus. This was stated by the head of the Safety Supervision Bureau of the Medicines Department Maya Uusküla. RIA News…

So, the vaccine caused a blood clot and, as a result, the death of a 31-year-old rescuer, in the second case, an elderly woman lost consciousness as a result of vaccination, fell and was fatally injured. “Everything else is speculation spread on social networks,” she said.

Covid-19 vaccination began in Estonia at the end of December 2020. To date, 36.9 percent of the country’s population has received at least one dose of the drug.

In April, the Estonian authorities refused to issue vaccination passports to citizens vaccinated with the Russian drug for the Sputnik V coronavirus. So, according to the vice-chancellor of the Ministry of Social Affairs of the Republic of Kallo Killar, the state intends to recognize immunization only with those vaccines that have been approved by European regulators and received permission to sell in the European Union (EU). “Sputnik is not among them, so we cannot add it to the information system,” she said. At the same time, the representative of the department admitted that the refusal of the authorities to approve the vaccination with the Russian drug in the future could create problems for citizens on international travel.

Earlier, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said that the country’s authorities would allow citizens to be vaccinated with Russian coronavirus vaccines only after their approval in Brussels. The mayor of Tallinn, Mikhail Kylvart, urged to start supplying the drug to the country as soon as possible, not paying attention to the position of regulators.