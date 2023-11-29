Estonia ready to close border with Russia

A day after the closure of Finland’s last border crossing with Russia, Estonia indicated it would follow suit. The aim is to defend against “any hybrid attack”.

EThe day after Finland closed its last open border crossing with Russia, Estonia also agreed to close it. Estonia is “ready to close its border with Russia and defend itself against any hybrid attack,” Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Wednesday. The situation at the Finnish-Russian border, where an increasing number of migrants have recently arrived, is an “obvious hybrid attack by Russia”.

This action by Russia proves that the country represents a danger “not only for Ukraine, but also for other states”. The former Soviet republic of Estonia is a member of the EU and NATO – and one of the closest allies of Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia.

Finland announced on Tuesday that it would close its last remaining border crossing with Russia. The government in Helsinki is reacting to an increasing number of migrants who have come to Finland from Russia in recent months. Helsinki accuses Moscow of trying to destabilize Finland by smuggling people. Russia and Finland share a land border that is around 1,300 kilometers long.