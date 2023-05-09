Home page politics

From: Christina Denk

Estonia has placed a meter-high anti-Putin poster at the border to mark Russia’s May 9 celebrations. Meanwhile, Russian diplomats in Warsaw were woken up by sirens.

Narva/Warsaw – On May 9th, Russia traditionally celebrates the so-called “Victory Day” – to commemorate the Soviet victory over Hitler’s Germany. On the occasion of these celebrations and the Ukraine war, Estonia put up a provocative banner. Right on the border with Russia you can read: “Putin – War Criminal”. Between the lines: the head of the Russian President, behind it spatters of blood.

Estonia provokes Russia with anti-Putin poster at the border – against propaganda and false information

The banner, several meters tall, hangs in the city of Narva, Estonia’s third largest city right on the border with Russia. Narva and the Russian city of Ivangorod are separated only by a river that forms the border line between the EU and Russia and the eastern outer border of NATO. “Here’s the limit!” wrote the municipal museum responsible for the action on social media.

The poster was placed on the outer wall of a medieval fortress across from the Russian river bank. It can be seen from the Russian city of Ivangorod across the street, Estonian radio reported on Tuesday. This is intended to expose both the propaganda spread in the Russian media and the false information about the Ukraine war.

The war criminals poster hangs on the facade of an old fortress in Narva, Estonia. It should be visible from Russia. © AP/dpa

Russia protested and at a meeting of border officials from the two neighboring countries demanded that the poster be removed. This was rejected, said Narva’s police chief Indrek Püvi. In Ivangorod, a stage and screen had been set up by the river to celebrate the celebrations.

Protest in Warsaw: Russian diplomats woken up by sirens and the sound of bombs

In Poland, too, there were protests on May 9 in front of the house of the Russian diplomats in Warsaw. Some activists gathered in front of the building around 6 a.m. and held up a banner with the hashtag “russiaisaterroriststate” (English: “Russia is a terrorist state”). In addition, siren-like tones and sounds of bomb impacts sounded, like a Videos on Facebook shows. “We wake them up with the sounds they’ve been waking up Ukrainians with for their ninth year,” the group wrote.

The aim of the action is to make the consequences of Russia’s actions visible. The activists did not appeal to the conscience of the diplomats, they say. Instead, they demanded their expulsion “since they have nothing to do with the civilized world,” according to the translation of the Facebook post. “We do not need words or actions from diplomats representing the terror regime,” it said. In Finland, too, there have recently been protests against a Russian consulate.

Meanwhile, foreign leaders attended the parade to mark the celebrations in Russia, which Ukraine condemned as an “immoral and unfriendly move.” In his Victory Day speech, Vladimir Putin portrayed Russia as an alleged victim. (chd with dpa)