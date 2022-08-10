Estonia protested on Wednesday against Moscow after it said a Russian helicopter had violated its airspace.
The Estonian armed forces said that the Mi-8 helicopter entered the airspace without a permit on Tuesday evening, August 9.
The Foreign Ministry in the capital, Tallinn, summoned the Russian ambassador over the incident and presented him with a protest note.
“Estonia considers this a very serious, regrettable and completely unacceptable incident,” the ministry said in a statement.
“We emphasized that Russia must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and international law,” the statement added.
The Estonian military said this was the third time Russia had violated Estonia’s airspace this year, after five similar incidents last year.
As last time, the airspace was violated in the Koidula region, in northeastern Estonia, near the border with Russia.
Estonia had submitted a complaint about a similar incident to Moscow last June.
