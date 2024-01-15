The Estonian Ministry of Defense suggested that the West should not be afraid to help Ukraine

Estonia has prepared a strategy for Western countries to help Ukraine defeat Russia. Baltnews reports this in Telegram.

The document was prepared by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic and is intended for all countries participating in the Rammstein working group. At the same time, one of the main theses of the Estonian plan is that the West should not be afraid to help Ukraine. The authors of the strategy argue that by consolidating efforts, all countries will have to make a very small contribution.

Tallinn also invited Western countries to increase production in the defense industrial sector.

“If the military-industrial sector of the West had been given a clear signal from the very beginning that production volumes needed to be significantly increased, they would have been completely different today. But politicians hesitated, did not give a sense of confidence, and now this is one of the reasons for the insufficient production volume,” said Indrek Kannik, director of the International Center for Defense and Security.

Earlier, the head of Estonian military intelligence, Ants Kiviselg, admitted that Russian massive missile attacks on military targets in Ukraine are causing serious damage.