Estonia | Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has to answer questions about her husband’s business transactions in Russia

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’ husband is a partner in a company that has continued shipping to Russia despite the war, Estonian public radio company ERR revealed.

Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas has been caught up in the biggest scandal of her season due to her entrepreneur husband’s business dealings.

Kallas is known for his strict line regarding Russia, and he has demanded that companies end all business relations with Russia because of the war. Estonian public radio company ERR however, revealed on Wednesday that Kallas’ spouse Arvo Hallik owns 24.8 percent of a transportation company called Stark Logistics, which still continues to transport to Russia.

Kallas had lent 350,000 euros to his spouse’s Novaria Consult company, through which he had a stake in Stark Logistics.

Kallas has responded on the one hand by defending her spouse’s transactions and on the other hand by keeping a distance from them.

“I want to emphasize that my spouse does not have Russian federal companies as clients,” Kallas replied, according to ERR.

“My view is still that all trade and business with Russia must be stopped for the time that Russia’s intrusion into Ukraine continues.”

After the scandal broke out, Stark Logistics announced that it would stop shipping to Russia in September. The company announced that it was only responsible for the transportation of one Estonian customer who was downsizing its operations in Russia. The customer is the metal packaging company Metaprint.

Metaprint has sold products worth nearly 30 million euros in Russia since the beginning of the war. In the same period, Stark Logistics has earned one and a half million euros from transportation, reports ERR.

ERR asked Kallas if the company partially owned by the spouse has slowed down its business during the entire year and a half that Russia’s large-scale attack against Ukraine has continued.

“I don’t take care of my spouse’s business”, Kallas answered.

The Prime Minister has been reminded, for example, of how last year he prohibited the state-owned railway company Operail from transporting nickel from Russia on Finnish railways.

Spouse what is allowed for the company is what is not allowed for others, criticized the national daily Postman and demanded the Prime Minister’s resignation in his editorial on Thursday.

Another magazine demanded the same, Eesti Päevaleht delfi. The newspaper criticized Kallas’ Russia policies for lack of credibility, because Kallas has financed her husband’s company herself.

According to the magazine, Metaprint started to slow down its business operations only in March, when its products began to be affected by sanctions. Its main owner is the business partner of Kallas’ husband.

“Kaja Kallas must submit a request for resignation,” the magazine said.

If the MPs consider the mistake trivial enough, they could give Kallas a new mandate, according to the newspaper.

Postimees magazine also criticized Kalla for confusing and contradictory answers.

The Reform Party Kallas first became prime minister in 2021. He has been the voice of the Baltics, who has also been profiled in the international press for his uncompromising attitude towards Russia even before Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukraine.

The scandal related to Kallas’ spouse’s business transactions has been taken into account, among other things Financial Times.

Arvo Hallik has decided to save his spouse and the prime minister from being fooled. Estonian public radio company ERR said on Friday that he is selling his stake and terminating his employment in Stark Logistics, the company at the center of the scandal.