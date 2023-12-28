Secretary of the Estonian Ministry of Defense Salm: 2024 will be difficult for Ukraine

Ukraine will face difficulties in 2024 due to the fatigue of Western countries, predicted Secretary of the Estonian Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm in a conversation with Newsweek.

Salm commented on the possible problems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) associated with delays in receiving assistance from the West. In his opinion, 2024 will be difficult for Ukraine, but the country must survive.

A representative of the Estonian Ministry of Defense also spoke about the pace of increasing ammunition production in the United States and European countries. “Now producing one million rounds a year and delivering one million rounds a year are two different things, at least in the short term. But it will get better,” he said.

Earlier, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Alexey Danilov, said that Ukraine is experiencing difficulties due to a media campaign in the West about the country’s loss. He described the situation as difficult for the Ukrainian government.