Estonia | Power is changing in Tallinn: The mayor received a vote of no confidence

The center party, largely supported by Russian-speakers, was overthrown in Tallinn after a 19-year reign.

Power changes in Tallinn, when the mayor Mihhail Kõlvart received a vote of no confidence in the city council on Tuesday.

The case is a new blow to the center party, which has ruled the capital largely with the support of Russian-speakers since 2005. The vote was reported, among others, by the Estonian Broadcasting Company ERR.

The support of the Center Party has been on the decline for a long time. Russia's large-scale war of aggression against Ukraine has also reflected in the party as a dispersion of supporters and members.

The impetus the no-confidence vote in Tallinn was prompted by the corruption verdict recently received by the Center Party in the Court of Appeal.

The owner of Porto Franco, a shopping center being built in the area of ​​Tallinn's passenger port, had made a monetary donation to the center party in 2020. After the donation, the company would have had the opportunity to use the city's land at a more favorable price to build a connection to the shopping center's parking garage. The Center Party has appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

Many of those who voted for no confidence were still in the center party when the city made the controversial decision, Kõlvart said on Tuesday in the city council ERRaccording to

Kõlvart was Tallinn's first native Russian-speaking mayor during Estonia's independence. He was elected to the position in 2019.

Last year, Kõlvart won the party's presidential election Tanel Kiikinwhich was supported by the former prime minister who gave up the chairmanship of the party Jüri Ratas. However, the party soon crumbled under Kõlvarti.

Kõlvart will become a Member of Parliament. In the parliament, or Riigikogu, the party leader is waiting for a shrinking group in the center. After the elections a year ago, it has shrunk from 16 MPs to six, when politicians have changed parties. What remains is a mainly Russian-speaking wing.

Ratas, on the other hand, is now aiming for the European Parliament from the lists of the right-wing conservative Isamaa party.

The mayor a former deputy mayor was elected as his deputy on Tuesday Madle Flag of social democrats.

Correction 26.3. 10:03 p.m.: Mihhail Kõlvart did not win over former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas in the Center Party presidential election. Ratas gave up the chairmanship, and Kõlvart won the election against Tanel Kiik, supported by Ratas.