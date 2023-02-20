Estonia | Politico: Wagner has tried to influence Estonian politics through the populist party Ekre

There has been an uproar in Estonia due to an extensive investigation by Politico magazine, according to which the Russian mercenary Wagner has tried to spread an anti-EU and anti-NATO message in Estonia with the help of the national conservative Ekre party. Ekre denies cooperation with Wagner.

European The news website Politico tells in its extensive report how the Russian mercenary army Wagner and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has tried to influence politics in Europe by spreading anti-NATO and anti-EU views.

The article separately mentions Estonia, whose politics Wagner would have tried to influence through the national conservative Ekre party.

The article has attracted wide attention in Estonia over the weekend. Parliamentary elections will be held in Estonia in a couple of weeks at the beginning of March. The weighty claims about Ekre therefore come at a sensitive time.

Politico has obtained documents and diplomatic cables that reveal the extent of Prigozhin’s networks. Politico has checked its data with several experts to ensure the authenticity of the information. According to the newspaper, only information that has been verified has been included in the story.

Read more: Wagner leader Prigozhin claims to have founded a “troll factory” that meddled in the US election

Read more: St. Petersburg’s Wagner center wants to be a “patriotic business incubator”

Politico bases its information on a strategic memorandum prepared by Prigozhin’s subordinates, whose authenticity has been verified by experts. According to the memo, Prigožin’s network planned to support the ethno-nationalist, anti-EU Ekre party before the 2019 EU parliamentary elections.

The strategic memorandum planned, for example, to spread anti-EU and anti-NATO narratives. The memorandum was also prepared by both the then president Kersti Kaljulaidin and the chairman of the liberal Reform Party, the current prime minister Kaja Kallasen campaigns against

Politico according to it is unclear whether the campaign planned by Wagner was realized in Estonia. For example, the memo lists the names of Facebook groups, which, however, according to Meta’s representative, have never been established on the social media platform.

However, the strategy drawn up in the memorandum closely resembled the tones and themes that were on display in Estonia even before the 2018 elections, experts say.

At the end of 2018, groups were created on Facebook and its Russian equivalent, VKontakte, which spread anti-Western and far-right messages. The subject tag #ESTexitEU, referring to the EU exit, trended on these pages.

A group called “Estoners” appeared on Facebook, whose administrators were fake accounts. Among other things, memes making fun of President Kaljulaid started popping up in the group. Fake accounts demanded Estonia leave the EU and shared fake news.

The purpose of the groups was to cause disunity and dissension in Estonian society, wrote the one exposing the fake news Propastop Blog. Facebook later removed the Estoners group from its page.

According to experts used by Politico, the groups were founded by Wagner. However, their effects remained small, and they were quickly shown to be propaganda, experts estimate.

In Estonia has attracted the attention of a researcher at the Baltic Defense University Viljar Veebelin made a comment to Politico. In the comment, he seems to confirm the information about the collaboration between Ekre and Wagner.

“The collaboration started because Ekre wanted to radically oppose the liberal parties, and they gladly accepted such a professionally prepared package,” says Veebel in the article.

The comment has caused astonishment in Estonia.

Security expert Meelis Oidsalu asks in the published on ERR’s website in the column Baltic Defense University and all other parties to inform, if they have confirmed information about the cooperation between Ekre and Wagner.

“Ekre’s potential voters probably want to be well informed about such an essential matter themselves, especially before the official start of the elections,” Oidsalu writes.

Veebel commented on the issue on Sunday on its own Facebook page.

“My part in this investigation was not to bring up the issue, but it has been a matter of long-term work to look for connections and operating models,” commented Veebel.

Ekr declined to comment to Politico.

In Estonia, Ekre MP Henn Põlluaas commented to the Delfi news website that Ekre has nothing to do with Wagner, and that Politico’s reporting is “horse cock”.

True to his style, Ekre has tried to turn the whole reporting on its head. In Ekre’s opinion, Politico’s article and its reporting in the Estonian media seem like an information operation “probably leading to the Kremlin”, the party claims in a statement published on social media in its announcement.

Estonian head of the internal security service Harrys Carpenter tells Politico that Wagner’s strategic memo seemed similar to other Russian attempts to influence Estonia.

According to Puuseppi, instead of individual campaigns, the bigger threat is the long-term nature of the activity. According to him, Russian attempts to influence are a constant threat to Estonia’s national security, but in themselves they are also “basic oat”.

“If populism rises in Europe, then Russian propagandists will see their own opportunity in it as well,” says Puusepp.