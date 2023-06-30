Estonia | Murdered Red Army veteran “Esimies” was Estonia’s most famous gay man of the 20th century – Now Tallinn is a pioneer in tolerance

The position of sexual minorities is improving faster in Estonia than elsewhere in the former Eastern Bloc region. During the Soviet era, gays were represented by the Red Army veteran “Esimies”, who was murdered.

Tallinn. In June, the singer Kaisa Ling33, walked through Tallinn’s old town from Virukatu to the new center Rävala puistotie with a big sign around his neck: “I want to sing at a gay wedding.”

All around the Pride parade were ministers, ambassadors, business leaders, package robots, but above all young adults and teenagers. The sun was shining and there was a record number of participants.

“I am the result of the singing revolution,” said Kaisa Ling, born in 1990.

Ling belongs to the first generation that grew up in independent Estonia.

The younger ones the generations’ views on sexual and gender minorities differ from those brought up in the Soviet era.

The age limit passes in about 40 years. According to a spring survey by the Estonian Center for Human Rights, less than half of those over forty, but nearly 90 percent of those under thirty, accepted homosexuality. For the first time, more than half of the population supported an equal tax marriage law, largely as a result of the consensus of the younger generations.

On the eve of Midsummer, shortly after the Tallinn Pride, the Estonian parliament was the first of the countries occupied by the Soviet Union and the second in the former Eastern Bloc after Slovenia to pass an equal marriage law.

Soviet soldiers on the street of former Kingisepp, now Kuressaari, 1989.

in the Soviet Union sexual and gender minorities were hidden.

According to Section 118 of the Criminal Code, a sexual relationship between men could result in a maximum of five years in prison. According to the same section, pedophilia and rape were punished. Women were not mentioned separately.

Between 1944 and 1991, someone was sentenced every year according to section 118 of the Criminal Code, the ethnologist estimates Rebeka Põldsam.

Põldsam has curated an exhibition about the position of sexual and gender minorities at the Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Vabamu. It will remain part of the permanent exhibition about Estonia’s recent history.

The majority of sentences were handed down for rapes in prison. Gang rapes were a tool of prisoners’ use of power. If someone was revealed to be homosexual, the prisoners equated it to pedophilia and punished them.

According to Põldsam’s estimate, about a tenth of the sentences under section 118 were for consensual sex between men.

The most famous the convicted person was a former kolkhoz leader, known as “Esimees”, Esimies.

The supervisor was a veteran of the Red Army. After the war he had a wife and children and a position in the Communist Party. He worked his way up to a collective farm supervisor in Southern Estonia.

Alamäki started in 1964, when Esimies was 43 years old. The former sexual partner informed the supervisor who already had a new partner. Apparently afraid of the militia, many men began to inform each other.

Seven men from Tartu and Tallinn were sentenced to a labor camp for one year. In the beginning, the supervisor was only punished by dismissal from the Communist Party. The wife and children moved to another town.

Already the following year, the Supervisor was notified again. He was sentenced to a labor camp for one and a half years in 1965.

Around the same time, many Western countries removed homosexuality from the criminal code, Finland in 1971.

From the prison camp the freed Supervisor was placed as a dairy guard in the university and base city of Tartu. There, she sought relationships with men in Toomemäki park near the ruins of the cathedral.

“Everyone who wanted to go swept up to Toomemäki from behind the Town Hall. The supervisor and a few other men – I also used to go there rarely. The manager was always number one. He went with the soldiers to the toilet of the old anatomy department,” said an eyewitness in a book published this year Get out of here.

Esimies, who wore a green stetson, was an urban legend. At the end of his life, he had been seen in the city in a confused state of mind, calling strangers “pederasts”. The word is still used derogatorily for homosexuals.

In 1990, the local newspaper Edasi reported that a veteran of the Soviet Army had been found murdered in his home. The victim was a supervisor, but the perpetrator is still a matter of guesswork.

The manager’s story came to life Jaanus Samman in an exhibition at the Venice Biennale in 2015. There is also a chapter about him in the historical work on gender and sexual minorities in Estonia Get out of here.

The young men were fascinated by the Boss’s audacity and courage at a time when other homosexuals were trying to be invisible.

The Swedish magazine Revolt interviewed anonymous homosexuals in Tallinn in 1981.

Swedish The editor of the magazine Revolt met more ordinary homosexuals in Tallinn in 1981. He was officially on a tourist trip in Tallinn, but wrote that he found a thirty-something nickname in front of Juhani’s cafe like “men in the East and the West keeping their eyes open”.

Juhan said that the militia had a list of hundreds of homosexuals, but they were usually left alone.

The list was useful if someone needed to be pressured for another reason, Revolt estimated.

Homosexual women were called “rosa” in Estonian and men “lila”, in Russian men were called monks, monaška. Ethnic tensions were not as great among homosexuals as in other parts of society.

John through Revolt found the pseudonym Peeter, who told about his experiences around the Soviet Union. He said that he finds male partners especially in Uzbekistan, where women were mostly at home.

“I like to travel, and in Uzbekistan you see men holding hands and cuddling,” said Peeter.

According to Revolt, Peeter praised Latvia as the most gay-friendly place in the Soviet Union, because the authorities there had to focus on activities against the Catholic Church. Apparently, the paper confused Latvia with strongly Catholic Lithuania.

“Here at home, we meet through friends and in social circles, although it is not excluded that I go out at night, for example, to the park,” said Peeter.

A view in 1976 of Tallinn’s Harjumäki, which was a meeting place for homosexuals for decades.

in Tallinn The secret public meeting place for homosexuals was Harjumäki on the edge of today’s Vapaudenaukio. Stairs rise from the square between the towers of the old town and noble leaf trees.

It was customary to walk from the square over the hill and back. If a man who met you on the way out looked you in the eyes and the same man also met you on the way back and asked for a cigarette, the sign was clear, said the guide Taavi Koppel on a history tour about the organization of sexual and gender minorities during Tallinn’s Pride week.

Nearby near St. John’s Church and on Harjumäki were public toilets where “familiarity was massaged”.

Many did not tour the park, but lived in arranged marriages in the 1980s. Others discovered their sexual identity after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Pensioner Jüri Ülesoo was married during the Soviet occupation, but 33 years ago life changed.

of Tallinn this summer’s Pride parade ended at the Rävala parkway, which was closed to cars for the dance. A gray-haired man, a pensioner, stood out among the young people Jüri Ülesoo.

“I was married and lived in the country. Everyone there was completely straight,” he said.

“For 33 years I have only been with men,” he said.

When conditions became freer at the end of the 1980s, newspapers began to publish follow-up ads. It was possible to travel and visit bars abroad. Finland’s first gay bar, Gay Gabrini, was opened in Helsinki in 1984.

The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. Less than a year later, Estonia decriminalized homosexuality. Tallinn’s first openly gay bar, X-bar, opened in 1998 in the old town on Saunakatu.

The weekly newspaper Eesti Ekspress photographed men kissing in 1992, when homosexuality was decriminalized in Estonia. Less than a year had passed since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Pride parade was attacked in Tallinn’s old town in 2006 and 2007. No one was convicted. Processions were not organized for years after that.

Transgenderism was not mentioned in the Soviet Criminal Code. Gender correction had once been possible.

In Kazakhstan, there was a psychiatric hospital in the Karaganda region, where for a couple of months it was evaluated whether a person was mentally disturbed or whether there was a real need for surgery.

of Tallinn In the Pride parade, the high school student had dyed half of his head white and half black.

“I want to show who I am. I want to be free,” he said.

For security reasons, he prefers to appear under a pseudonym Zane.

“My schoolmates accept that I am a transsexual gay man. Young people are free-spirited,” Zane said.

The girl’s first name has been removed from the school’s documents, and the teachers address her by her last name. It is a sign of a wider upheaval in the attitude atmosphere in Estonia.

In the state’s official documents, one may not yet define one’s gender by oneself without the permission of the expert commission under the Ministry of Social Affairs. Next, in Estonia, there is obviously a discussion on the reform of the translation law.

“Parents didn’t know about gender and sexual minorities, and they were persecuted,” said Zane and continued:

“There is still hostility, but young people are brave.”