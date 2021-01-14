Estonia | Many rejoiced at the dissolution of the Estonian government, others had run out of faith in politics – HS asked Tallinners how the prime minister’s resignation felt

The Estonian government’s busy road ended on Wednesday night when Prime Minister Jüri Ratas announced his resignation. HS asked the people of Tallinn how they received the news.

Tallinn

If Madle Saluveerilla there would be no dripping January going, the bottle of sparkling wine would have opened.

He was so happy on Wednesday morning when he heard the news from the Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Rataksen erosta.

The rapidly evolving political drama began on Tuesday when the prosecutor’s office and the protection police said they suspected the center party as well as five people of corruption. On Wednesday night, Ratas announced his resignation as prime minister and the dissolution of the government.

“Thank you Jüri Ratas, better late than never,” Saluveer wishes the citizen greetings.

What was surprising, however, according to Saluveer, was that this was exactly the scandal that caused Ratas to resign. The opposition has hoped Ratas to take responsibility for his government every time the right-wing populist Ekre has caused uproar.

“It also says a lot about the values ​​of the Center Party, as if putting money in your pocket would be a worse thing than having his [Rataksen] the top politicians in their government mock and humiliate half of the Estonian people, ”says Saluveer.

Tragicomic, is part of his assessment of Ratas ’second government term.

“It was quite clear that Ratas was not the right prime minister, but he was simply the one who handled the scandals and made some kind of statements to the people. He was like a family mediator. ”

While many citizens encountered on the streets of Tallinn praised the fact that Ratas finally resigned and disbanded the government, it also raised questions.

“Wondering what is the real reason behind Ratas’ resignation. After all, Ratas should have nothing to do with the corruption scandal. I’m not quite sure why he left, ”the student Kerstin Kerner says.

According to former Estonian Prime Minister Andres Tarand, time will tell what Jüri Ratas learned during his government.­

Old the former Estonian Prime Minister, who has made his career in the Social Democratic Party, walks down the city street Andres Tarand. He also thought it was time for the government to break up.

“Ratas’ difference was inevitable. This government burned out, ”Tarand says.

What did Ratas’ government do?

“Very little,” Tarand says. “They didn’t really do anything for the people. Ratas’ time was spent apologizing for Ekre’s men’s actions. ”

As a climate expert and former Minister of the Environment, Tarand also gives a bad score to the environment ministers of the Ratas government who came from Ekre’s ranks.

It’s hard to predict the future, Tarand says. It would be important to get a new government together quickly, but easily it will not emerge, Tarand estimates.

Hard indeed, politicking began shortly after the first shock of the morning. President Kersti Kaljulaid announced on the same day that he had requested the chairman of the Reform Party Kaja from Kalla enter into government negotiations.

The Reform Party is Estonia’s most popular party with about 28 percent support. The Center Party is still the second most popular with 21.6 percent support. Its support has fallen about five percentage points since last summer.

The third most popular party in recent months has been the new Liberal Party, Estonia 200. The party has not yet passed any elections, so it is out of government negotiations so far. Ekre is the fourth most popular. Its support has remained steady at around 15%.

The Reform Party faced opposition in the spring of 2019, when the Center Party, Ekre and Isänmaa formed a government behind Kallas’ back.

Kallas said Wednesday he is open to many options, but working with Ekre seems highly unlikely.

The Porto Franco shopping center to be built in the port of Tallinn is at the center of a corruption scandal that has disintegrated the Estonian government.­

Former the gap between the coalition partners began to crack over the course of the day. The former Minister of Education is negotiating on behalf of the Center Party Mailis Reps. According to Reps, the people in the city center are in pain to work with Ekre.

Ecru was answered to the same extent as the Minister of Finance Martin Helme downloaded his opinion from the center to the table.

“I’ve always been of the opinion that the Center party does not have a particular worldview or political beliefs. The worldview is about money and power, and that means everything is going well. However, not a traditional marriage. Liberal instinct was stronger than lust for power, ”says Helme, according to ERR.

Helme has hinted that the suspicions of the prosecution and the break-up of the government took place just right before Parliament had to vote on an important marriage reform for Ecru, in which marriage would be defined in the constitution as an institution between a man and a woman only.

The break-up of the government moved marriage reform off the agenda for the time being.

Many Tallinners saw marriage reform as a waste of time. The government could have focused on more substantive issues, such as resolving the interest rate crisis.

“In my opinion, the government has focused more on quarreling than on the actual management of state affairs,” Anna Laur says.

Students Kerner and Laur criticized the government for handling the coronary situation too loosely. After Christmas, the government imposed strict restrictions on Tallinn, but Kerner said they should have been imposed much earlier in the autumn.

The friends hope there will be more even and valuable politics in the promise.

“I hope politicians realize they’re growing up and start thinking about things for the best of the state,” Kerner says.

Anna Laur and Kerstin Kerner hope that politicians behave according to their values. According to them, politicians from Ecruhnia do not represent Estonians.­

Many has also run out of faith in politics. A few passers-by say they don’t really care what happens at Toompea.

Fred Tammerand looked at the landscape with a beer can in hand at a vantage point near the parliament. He says all parties are alike.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Jüri Ratas or Kaja Kallas,” he says.

“That’s what Estonia is like.”