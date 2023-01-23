Estonia investigation | Estonian authorities: Estonia was not seaworthy – Live broadcast in progress

A new investigation began in 2021, as a Norwegian documentary had presented new images of a large hole in the side of the wreck.

Estonian The Accident Investigation Center (OJK) will publish new information about the passenger ferry Estonia that sank in the Baltic Sea at an event starting at 11 o’clock. HS will show the event live in this news.

At the event, among other things, preliminary conclusions about the causes of the sinking will be reported.

The presented interim report has also been made by the Swedish accident investigation authority. A representative of the Finnish Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) will also be present at the event.

Estonia sank on Wednesday, September 28, 1994. 852 people died in the sinking of the ship and 137 were rescued.

In a report published in 1997, the cause of the sinking was recorded as the detachment of the bow gate. The bow port is the opening part of the hull located at the front of the ship.

It had already been reported that at night around 1:15 the ship’s bow visor came off completely, fell forward and at the same time tore the waterproof bow ramp completely open. The water poured onto the deck of the car, and Estonia tilted quickly.

According to the 1997 assessment, Estonia was not seaworthy at the time of the accident. If the seaworthiness had been investigated and found, the ship would not have been allowed to sail its route from Tallinn to Stockholm. This way the accident would have been avoided, it was said at the press conference.

In the year 2021 New investigations were started at the Estonian wreck.

The initial impetus for the new studies was given by a Norwegian published in early autumn 2020 TV documentarywhich showed pictures of a hole up to four meters long in the side of the wreck.

The documentary caused a rift between Estonia and Sweden, as the information in the documentary suggested that the sinking was caused by a collision with a Swedish submarine.

A Finnish expert evaluates in November 2020, that the likely culprit for the holes is the bow visor. Doctor of Technology Klaus Rahka told HS at the time that some survivors had heard scraping, scraping and cutting sounds, which could have been caused by the bow visor traveling along the side of the Estonian.

Stones have also been suspected as the cause of the holes.

Later, the Swedish authority said, based on a report from the University of Stockholm, that the holes were possibly caused by contact with the seabed.

According to the interim report, based on the evidence collected so far, there is no indication of a collision with a ship or other floating object. There are also no indications of an explosion in the bow area.

In 1995, Finland, Sweden and Estonia agreed on a burial peace regarding the wreck. A temporary change in the law enabled research dives to the wreck from July 2021.