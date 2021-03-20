Estonia | In Estonia, the news of the transition to the leadership of the world’s corona infection statistics did not take a moment – This is how Tallinners comment on the situation

According to the friends of Tallinn, the corona situation in Estonia has been bad for so long that the news of the country’s transition to a world corona colony is no longer just a moment.

Tallinn

Tallinn near the main railway station, there is enough hustle and bustle at lunchtime when Estonians dressed in masks go for lunch and coffee from the restaurants in the market hall. Canned food and nuts are available at the outdoor market. Many bask in the sun on a bench in the sun on a frosty day.

Looking at the street scene or the headlines of the mainstream media, one would not believe that Estonia is currently the worst outbreak in the world in terms of the number of coronary infections per capita.

“Oh no, it doesn’t feel that way,” he says Tibi Stormwho has become friends Moona Vaserikin with to buy lunch at Balti Jaama Turgin market hall.

According to friends, the bad corona situation in Estonia has continued for so long that restrictions and masks are completely commonplace. Therefore, a small statistical turnaround is not a moment.

Others Storm and Moona Vaserik.­

The same is said for dog walking Jaanika Veldre. There is no information about panic or bad opinion, as most people continue their lives in the same stream as they have for several months.

“The infection figures seem incomprehensible, but still I don’t see any change from the past. As you can see, people go for walks and shopping as before, ”Veldre says.

“Shopping is only banned for a month. Yes, people will survive. ”

In Estonia, a closed room has been in force since 11 March, with which schools were placed in distance education, public facilities were closed and no more than two people can move outside. Takeaway food can be ordered from restaurants and cafés.

Only grocery stores, pharmacies and other similar essential business premises may be open. For example, a large part of the Rocca del Mare shopping center in Tallinn is completely closed so that people are not left in empty corridors to spend time.

Veldre thinks there are enough restrictions now. Everyday life rolls, as long as you are allowed to go outside. You can order the necessary things online.

“The government can always only impose stricter restrictions, but they are of no use if the people themselves do not cooperate and comply with them,” Veldre says.

Professional athletes Toomas Raadik and Jaanika Veldre were walking the Cherry dog. “It feels amazing how the virus can still spread so widely, even though there are so many restrictions,” Raadik says.­

To distant life the adaptation itself has gone well for Estonians, Vaserik says – it is a “e-government” that aims to be a pioneer in digitalisation.

The biggest challenge now is to cope mentally and fight loneliness without physical contact. Torm, who works as a supervisor, says that in his company, employees each go for a walk, ski or run at the same time.

“I encourage employees to do it during working hours to make sure it is done. Pictures are then sent to others from the run. There will be a better mind for everyone, ”says Torm.

Both Torm and Vaserik have small children who now cannot get to school or kindergarten. At the same time, teleworking should be done. Home and work turn into one gray mess, Vaserik says.

This is happily understood in the workplace, they say. Estonia is a very competitive country, but at the moment the whole society is taking a little calmer.

“Being merciful to ourselves and to each other. Right now, you don’t have to run full, ”Torm says.

Cafe owner Vello Leitham.­

Tallinn through the Town Hall Square in the middle of the old town, there are mostly food parcels.

The streets are almost deserted. Most of the shops and cafes are closed. The difference between the railway station and the surroundings of Telliskivi is considerable. It is clear which district serves more locals.

However, something special can be seen on the sunny edge of the square. On one terrace sits people without masks, coffee in front.

In front of the terrace are chalkboards with critical slogans written on them. They require society to be open to those who have been vaccinated or who have antibodies to the coronavirus.

“This is, of course, a radical proposal, and it has caused controversy in the city,” the cafe owner Vello Leitham says with a smile.

In Café Kehrwieder, the cat observes food broadcasters cycling across the Town Hall.­

Leitham, which owns several cafes, lives and works in the old town. Leitham seems to know by name almost all of his clients, who he says all belong to the antibody gang. Before the interview, however, he calls the city as he wants to open the terrace in front of his other cafe as well.

The terrace raises questions. Leitham says he has received permission from the police and health agency to keep chairs and tables in front of the café after a lengthy discussion.

“We don’t serve tables but we only sell products along. People then have to decide for themselves where to enjoy their products, as long as they follow the 2 + 2 rule. Those who have not bought anything from us can also sit in our chairs, ”says Leitham.

Prior to his coffee career, Vello Leitham worked in the oil industry for twenty years. “That industry got used to having tides every couple of years. Now we are in low tide, but then we just have to make it. At least I can say I tried my best, ”Leitham says.­

Something even good has come when the crisis has come. The city and the residents and entrepreneurs ’associations in the old town have never worked so closely together, Leitham says. The city has come in rents against entrepreneurs, which has helped to a certain point.

“Some private owners refused to lower rents and the companies on the premises had to move out. Now the owners regret that they are so cruel because the premises are empty and the expenses are running. And they don’t want to get to work themselves. ”

Now would be a great opportunity to plan a new direction for the old town that has become a tourist trap. In Leitham’s vision, the historical center of Tallinn would be primarily an interesting and pleasant destination for its residents and Estonians themselves, and thus also a nice place to visit for foreigners.

Like an Estonian entrepreneur, Leitham wishes Finns back to Tallinn, where the sun is shining and there is space.

Truth however, there is that there is still a journey into ordinary life.

There is a desert in the Old Town of Tallinn.­

The situation in the country is serious. About 1,700 new infections are detected daily, and the infection curve does not appear to be declining.

Mortality is high and hospitals are working to the extreme. There is a shortage of doctors and nurses.

“We will be able to continue at the level of 700 patients for some time, but we must not stay at that level for longer,” the Minister of Labor and Health Tanel Kiik said Friday.

Director General of the Health Agency Üllar Lanno said on Fridaythat summer is canceled if the infectivity rate is not 0.85 by May. Currently, the infectivity rate is 1.05.

Enforcement of restrictions has been significantly increased. At the press conference, Lanno criticized the Estonians’ desire to come up with tricks that circumvent restrictions. He mentioned a building materials store that was being tried to turn into a grocery store by highlighting potatoes and carrots, and a bar that was named a church.

In a country of 1.3 million people, innovation is enough, but now the focus should be on reducing infections so that the summer is not ruined, Lanno said. Major sporting and cultural events can also be forgotten in Estonia for the time being.

In addition, Lanno urged everyone to avoid traveling, especially within the country.

At the same time, there was a commotion at the airport as holiday-hungry Estonians fly to the heat of the south. Postimees pages went early Friday morning to interview those leaving for Tenerife.

“I feel that it is safer there at the moment than in Estonia,” said one traveler.