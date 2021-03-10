Estonia | In Estonia, people enter the closed state with a quick decision, but many think it is too late: “The situation is very bad in the whole country and it is getting worse”

Estonia will move to a closed state by a quick decision on Thursday, when some hospitals are missing beds. Many believe the restrictions will come late, but corona and vaccine skepticism is also strong on the street.

Tallinn

Warning signs were in the air. In the giant suburb of Tallinn, Lasnamäe, the virus had already spread to as large a population in December as in the whole of Estonia now that the whole country is entering a closed state. The board’s decision on Monday night will take effect with two days’ notice on Thursday.

“I think we are late with the restrictions. Almost everyone already has a corona. I don’t know if the numbers will decrease anymore, ”he says Kristina Makovskaya, which pushes prams in the center of Lasnamäe.

Many of Kristina Makovskaya’s acquaintances have had a coronavirus.­

At least many of Makovskaya’s acquaintances have had a coronavirus: mother, a friend’s parents, a child’s kindergarten, a neighbor. He points to an apartment building behind a low-rise shopping center:

“I know a woman with a Corona lives in that house.”

Statistics support Makovskaya’s experience. On Tuesday, Lasnamäki’s infectivity rate for two weeks per 100,000 inhabitants was over 2,000. It is no longer the reddest point in Estonia, but it is one of the ten regions in Estonia where the virus is most prevalent.

The Estonian government has recommended caring for kindergarten children at home.­

Makovskaya is on maternity leave for customer service work and cares for the baby, so her daily life will not change radically, even though restaurants and shopping malls will close on Thursday. The 2 + 2 rule comes into force outside, ie two people at a distance of two meters from the next.

The government has recommended in a demanding tone to take care of kindergarten children at home, so Makovskaya will take care of her four-year-old daughter at home. Incidentally, since last spring, Makovskaya has followed many other precautions in more detail: she orders groceries from the store to his home, which is why the store is now only relevant once a week. A year ago, he stopped moving in public.

“Situation is critical, but it did not come unexpectedly. The confinement should have been ordered two weeks ago, ”says the director of the Lasnamäe district Vladimir Svet by phone.

“Now the situation has just become critical across the country,” Svet says.

The reddest point on the Estonian corona map is currently the small municipality of Anija, southeast of Tallinn. The second most widespread virus is in the municipality of Saaremaa and the third most in the neighboring town of Manamu in Lasnamäe. The numbers are more than ten times higher than in the most critical areas of Finland.

According to Sveti, the director of the district, the spread of the virus in Lasnamäe is due to the population density and the socio-economic background of the population. People work in the service sector and in Lasnamäki’s industrial plants, where teleworking is not possible.

District the majority of the inhabitants speak Russian as their mother tongue, but Svet considers the impact of the linguistic and cultural background on the spread of the virus to be secondary.

“Russian speakers are as aware of the virus as Estonian speakers. There may be a difference in conclusions and whether they change their behavior, ”says Svet.

The Estonian Prime Minister’s Office investigated the matter last December, when the virus had spread to a critical level in Lasnamäe and Russian-speaking Northeast Estonia.

The head of the district Svet warns against stigmatizing areas and Russian-speakers due to the spread of the virus.

“The situation is very bad all over the country and it is getting worse,” says Svet.

The virus the spread to every corner of the earth is evident in wastewater research.

Estonia has tried to keep business and cultural life in operation as far as possible without disrupting the capacity of hospitals.

Now the critical limit has been exceeded.

Last week, ambulances were turned from Tallinn hospitals to Rapla, Haapsalu or Pärnu a total of fourteen times, Tallinn’s leading ambulance doctor Raul Adlas said the weekend news portal dolphin.

The Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins offered Estonia medical care on Tuesday, but the Estonian Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiikin there is no need for outside help yet.

Healthcare staff, despite the concerns of the authorities and politicians, it is still easy to come across people in Tallinn who perceive the confinement as unnecessary panic.

“The stress caused by a confined space is worse than a virus,” says the builder Aleks Mitrovski.

“My parents got coronary, and it was like a common cold,” says a logistics worker Vitali Tetov.

Men would normally work in Finland. In addition to work, there are friends and relatives. Now they walk the streets of Lasnamäki.

Both fear the virus more vaccine. In Estonia, for example, there have been reports of a 31-year-old rescue worker who had died after receiving a coronary vaccine. Investigations into the cause of death are still ongoing.

Aleks Mitrovski and Vitali Tetov would normally work in Finland.­

“It’s better to acquire immunity by suffering from Korona,” Mitrovski believes.

However, a mask for both men is included. Tetov calculates it from the face while talking.

Doubtful despite the votes, people in Lasnamäe were clearly on guard on Tuesday. There was room for lunch, and some of the tables were already closed. In malls, individual unmasked onlookers quickly pulled protection from their faces when they saw the camera.

The rules have begun to be followed, even with a squeak.

Pensioner Olga Klementieva bought a floral mask from the Mustakivi shopping center, although he does not consider the virus more dangerous than the flu.

Olga Klementieva bought the mask.­

“I don’t believe in a coronavirus. There are viruses every year. I use the mask only because the law dictates, ”says Klementieva.