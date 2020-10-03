Estonia | Henrik Evertsson photographed a hole on the Estonian side and started speculation about the reasons for the ship’s sinking – Finnish researchers knock down the theory of a submarine hit

The director of the outrageous Estonia documentary hopes that the shipwreck will be thoroughly investigated. On Friday, Estonia, Finland and Sweden said they would start new investigations.

Stockholm

Documentary director Henrik Evertsson sitting in a taxi while his phone rings. At the end of the thread, Estonia has survived the sinking, wanting to thank the director for his new documentary series.

Evertsson says he received such calls every day after the publication of a documentary series about the sinking of Estonia on Monday. Most of the thanks have come from the relatives of those who died in Turma.

“Calls have come from all over Europe. Many relatives feel that our series gives a new perspective on events that has been missing for 26 years, ”says Evertsson.

Director Henrik Evertsson spoke to the survivor of the Estonia accident on the phone on Thursday in Stockholm.­

The car ferry M / S Estonia sank in the Baltic Sea 26 years ago. 852 people died, 137 were rescued.

A documentary series directed by Evertsson Estonia – A revolutionary discovery was released by Discovery’s streaming service at Dplays on Monday, and after that the big bikes started spinning.

The most important finding in the documentary series was a four-meter hole in Estonia’s side that was not mentioned in Estonia’s official accident investigation reports.

A hole up to four meters long was found on the side of the Estonia ship. The computer-modeled image is a screenshot of the streaming service series Dplayn Estonia – Revolutionary Discovery.­

On Monday The foreign ministers of Sweden, Estonia and Finland issued a statement stating that the governments would work together to assess the new information presented in the document. On the same day, a former Estonian public prosecutor and director of the Estonia investigation Margus Kurm accused Sweden of lying and withholding information in the accident investigation. Kurm suspected that the hole had arisen from a collision with a Swedish submarine.

“Sweden’s lying is a tough accusation that is easy for Sweden to prove wrong,” says Evertsson.

“But Estonia feels that it has not been taken seriously in investigations, and when a hole is found in a ship, it is clear that the comments can be harsh. It’s human. ”

Prime minister Stefan Löfven replied to Kurm in public that Sweden is not lying about Estonia. Löfven also did not rule out new dives on the Estonian wreck if experts see them as necessary.

Estonia will take over the lead in the new investigation, whose authorities said on Friday they would conduct a preliminary investigation into the video footage of the documentary. No new dives will be made. The Finnish and Swedish accident investigation centers participate in the investigations.

Evertsson thinks new research is a great thing.

“Our documentary shows that there are many things that still need answers. It is important that such a tragic event is comprehensively illuminated from a security perspective. We need to know exactly what happened so that nothing like that will ever happen again. ”

According to Evertsson, their research on Estonia differs from official research in that the documentary gives more weight to the stories of the survivors.

“The stories of many do not fit the official scenario. That was one thing we set out to find out. Where do the different views come from? Our journalistic method was to interview people in depth. ”

Evertsson says he has interviewed more than thirty survivors of the accident. The reports of 134 survivors were used as sources for the official investigation, but more than thirty survivors have since criticized the findings of the investigation.

Estonian sinking has been a major source of conspiracy theories, and the hole now presented has spurred new theories on the causes of sinking. In Evertsson’s documentary, the expert rules out the theory of an explosion, for example, but one possibility considered in the documentary is a strong hit on the side of the ship. For example, a submarine.

Evertsson stresses that he does not have the ability to judge how the hole is born.

“I am not an accident investigation board. We revealed new information. Researching them should be left to professionals. ”

Henrik Evertsson had just started school when Estonia sank in 1994. “It was a different day. We stood in the school yard and the flag was in half pole. ”­

Finnish accident investigators, former members of the Estonia Accident Investigation Commission Tuomo Karppinen and Heimo Iivonen keep the cause of the hole clear. They sent a statement to STT this week that the hole was created when the ship hit the bottom.

When Estonia hit the bottom, the hull of the ship, according to them, has sagged, as a result of which the steel siding plate on the side has been torn.

According to Karppinen and Iivonen, the hole on the side of the ship has become visible when the wreck has slowly moved to the bottom of the sea. According to them, there are likely to be more holes in the hull of the wreck that may become visible over time and as the shipwreck moves.

Evertsson does not want to take a position on Karppinen’s and Iivonen’s views.

“Personally, I don’t want to introduce separate theories because this very serious case requires a thorough and independent investigation.”

Also the head of the Accident Investigation Board Kai Valonen considers the accident in Estonia already settled. He went through the entire investigation file last year. According to the report, the cause of the sinking was the detachment of the bow visor. As a result, water entered the car deck of the ship.

“Yes, there is an explanation for that hole, but it does not explain the sinking. There are logical reasons for drowning, which are justified in the report, ”says Valonen.

The Evertsson document does not elaborate on the possibility that a hole would have formed when the ship hit the bottom. The document only states that there is no rock on the seabed that could have caused the ship to rupture.

Estonian there was also previous information about the side hole. A group of German researchers told the Oulu-based Kaleva magazine in 1997 that they had noticed a hole in the side. This was also known to Evertsson when he decided to investigate the wreck.

“There was different information about it. The hole was still a surprise because, according to official data, there is no hole. It was such an ‘oh shit’ moment. ”

Evertsson and his team found a hole in the camera attached to the diving robot. The film crew traveled to the Estonian sinking site in the autumn of last year. At the scene of the sinking, the Finnish Border Guard’s patrol ship Turva was waiting for the start of the shooting group.

“Someone had given a hint to the Swedish police about our results. They were apparently in contact with the Finns. It was our luck that Finns were present. The Swedish Coast Guard has behaved more aggressively in the past, but we had a fair conversation with the Finns, ”says Evertsson.

Many the countries consider Estonia’s sinking site to be a burial ground. Germany is not involved in the funeral treaty, unlike, for example, Finland and Sweden. The filming team sailed under the German flag, so Security did not interfere in the dives.

Following the diving operation, Evertsson is now accused in Sweden of violating the Estonian grave. The trial will take place early next year in Gothenburg. The maximum penalty is two years in prison.

For the first time, the violation of Estonia’s grave peace is on trial. Evertsson denies the crime but awaits trial with excitement.

“I haven’t disturbed the grave. We had a suspicion that there was a hole in the ship and we wanted to put the facts together. We were careful to keep a certain distance to the ship and not to board the ship. ”

The documentary, directed by Evertsson, has been in Sweden’s headlines all week. The same can be expected from a future trial.