Estonia | Heavy tax increases, Kallas continues to lead: this is the new government and its program

The Minister of the Interior describes the government program as a compromise resulting from difficult discussions.

In Estonia an agreement has been reached on the composition of the new board. Seven of the government’s 13 ministers come from the Reform Party, three from the Social Democrats (SDE) and three from the Eesti 200 party.

The reform party will continue as prime minister Kaja Kallas. The reform party will be the minister of finance Mart Võrklaev and as Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur.

SDE receives the portfolios of the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Health and Labour, and the Minister of Regional Development. From the liberal Eesti 200 party, the foreign minister, the minister responsible for education and research, and the minister responsible for economic and digital affairs will come.

The Eesti 200 party has been elected to the position of Speaker of the Riigikogu of the Estonian Parliament Lauri Hussar.

The parties have also agreed on a government program which, according to the prime minister, will ensure that Estonia can continue as an independent and independent country. Minister of the Interior, SDE Lauri Läänemets describes the program as a compromise resulting from difficult discussions.

Although before the elections were not about tax increases, they are found in the government program.

Among other things, the government intends to remove various tax exemptions and increase both value added tax and income tax and corporate taxation. In addition, the program has a new car tax, and local governments are given the opportunity to set local taxes.

The government also outlines that it will negotiate with trade unions and employee organizations about the minimum wage and raising it faster than the average wage.

The coalition government is working towards a balanced budget, and it looks at both income and expenditure in search of savings. The program promises even better transparency for the budget and says that taxation will focus more on consumption and emissions and wealth than before. Taxation favors the circular economy and resource recycling and aims to reduce the amount of waste.

The parties also stress that in order to mitigate the risks caused by the loss of biodiversity, the preservation of diversity must be at the center of all actions that affect the environment. The government program also mentions, among other things, improving the control of forest use, taxation of forest loss and improving the condition of water bodies.

In addition, Estonia says it will strengthen defense cooperation with Finland and Sweden and gives the countries their full support in joining the military alliance NATO. The country also wants to double the number of women who volunteer for the army.

In the government program they also want to strengthen the position of the Estonian language and say that sustainable funding and quality improvement of higher education is important. The principle is that foreign students are important to Estonia, but so is teaching the Estonian language to foreign students so that they can take part in Estonian society.

According to the government program, all pre-school education in Estonia will take place in the Estonian language by 2027 at the latest, regardless of what language the children speak at home. By 2030, all primary education will be in Estonian. Children are guaranteed Estonian language teaching at a level appropriate to their skills and abilities.

For teachers, the government is planning a salary increase to 120 percent of Estonia’s average salary over four years. In addition, those who finish their primary school in 2024 and after, the compulsory education age will increase to 18 years of age or until they have a post-primary education or vocational qualification.

Ratas accuses the prime minister’s party of lying

To the center party chairman Jüri Ratas is dissatisfied with the government’s economic plans and accuses the reform party of lying.

Ratas writes on social media that he believes that the prime minister’s party was well aware of the economic situation before the election but did not talk about it.

“Instead, they lied,” he says.

Ratas points out that tax increases and a new car tax were not promised during the elections.

“This is a hard blow to the middle class and people with low wages. This is a significant reduction in the purchasing power of all of us.”