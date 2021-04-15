Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas promised to closely monitor Russia’s actions in Donbass in order to be able to ensure their own security in the event of aggression, writes Delfi.

According to her, the republic has long been concerned about the situation on the Ukrainian borders, and Tallinn does not intend to leave Kiev without support. At the same time, the head of government acknowledged that the current state of affairs does not threaten the security of Estonia and does not require specific action.

Callas stressed that now the country’s authorities are trying to analyze what actions Russia will take in relation to Ukraine in the future, “what are the possible results, whether we need to prepare reciprocal steps and strengthen our own defense.”

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics accuse each other of intensifying shelling, conducting reconnaissance activities and moving military equipment around the contact line.

Against this background, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence near the borders of the state. In response, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian troops were stationed in those parts of the country where it was appropriate.

Earlier, the adviser to the parliamentary faction of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) Jüri Kukk accused Ukrainian labor migrants of responsibility for the Russification of the country and compared the republic with Russian Mordovia. According to him, in recent years, Ukrainians have increasingly come to work in Estonia, preferring to work in the construction industry.