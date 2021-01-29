Estonia | Foreign Minister Haavisto to hold a press conference with the new Estonian Foreign Minister visiting Finland – Live broadcast at approximately 7.15 pm

On Friday, Eva-Maria Liimets will meet with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and President Sauli Niinistö.

Estonia new foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets will visit Finland on Friday. During his visit, he will meet with the Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston (Green) and also the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö.

According to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the ministers will discuss, among other things, the coronavirus situation and post-pandemic recovery measures, the regional situation, and current international issues such as transatlantic relations and climate change.

HS looks a ministerial press conference on Friday live from around 7.15pm.

In Estonia, a new government took power on Tuesday. For the first time, the Center Party received the Foreign Minister’s portfolio.