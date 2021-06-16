Estonia | Finns have changed from Estonian helpers in Telliskivi to drink-drinking hipsters, but relations between the countries could be much more

The Estonian Institute in Finland is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary with a podcast series and an online exhibition. In the podcast series, people who took part in building relations between Finland and Estonia tell fast-paced anecdotes over the years.

In January 1991 There were hot spots in the Baltics. The Singing Revolution had toured the ranks of the citizens and raised hopes for independence in the occupied countries. Hopes to suppress the Soviet Union took tanks to the streets of Lithuania.

Tensions also rose in Tallinn. For a few days, ignorance slipped into the Estonians waiting for the tanks. No one knew what would happen next.

In a tight place, a photocopier and fax sponsored by the Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture helped Estonians keep in touch with the outside world. They had been made available to the Finnish Cultural Point established in Tallinn the previous year.

The authorities were unaware of the existence of the devices.

This is now being acknowledged for the first time Piret Saluri, the then director of the Finnish Culture Point, who made Office Supplies available to the independence movement.

“Thanks to the Finns once again, you had quite a lot of essential help,” Saluri says in a recent podcast series, each time on the history of the Estonian Institute in Finland.

Culture point was the precursor to the Finnish Institute in Finland, which is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary this year and operates in Tallinn and Tartu.

In honor of the anniversary year, the institute publishes a three-part program podcast series, the script and implementation of which is the responsibility of Yle ‘s editor Marjo Näkki and sound design Katja Kostiainen.

In addition, there is a journalist on the institute’s website Hannele Valkeeniemen compiled by online exhibition, where the images are combined into narratives.

In the podcast series Numerous people who have significantly influenced Finnish-Estonian relations tell about the institute’s activities through fast-paced anecdotes.

“It is the story of very brave, courageous, visionary and enthusiastic people who have listened to the voice of their hearts,” says Näkki, who also worked as an Estonian correspondent.

“Especially those early years were wild. Life was more energetic, more dynamic and more fun than one suddenly realized. ”

At the same time, it is an overview of Estonia’s rapid development and how our countries’ common cultural and linguistic heritage has been nurtured.

Estonia regained its independence in August 1991. The Estonian Institute, financially supported by the Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture, began operations a week and a half later.

The institute was strongly present in the development of a new direction in Estonia.

“Estonia started its own interaction with the Western world from Finland,” says the institute’s first cultural secretary Maimu Berg podcast.

After the re-independence, relations with Finland were close, and there was great interest in Finnish culture.

The Finns enthusiastically supported the Estonians, and the Estonians eagerly accepted the support. Both agricultural machinery and clothes were taken across the bay, says the historian Seppo Zetterberg, who was also the first director of the institute.

However, not everyone was interested. Initially, the institute planned to carry out educational work on the “horrors of liquor and tobacco” in Estonia, Zetterberg says. An expert was brought from Finland to talk about the dangers of smoking. There was no person outside the institute among the listeners.

“The next topic was supposed to be the dangers of alcohol. It was no longer held, ”Zetterberg notes in the podcast.

Juhani Salokannel was the director of the Estonian Institute in Finland from 1997 to 2000.

Soon However, Finland was overshadowed when the whole world opened up to Estonians. The task of the institute was soon to remind Estonian intellectuals that Finland exists, says another director of the institute in the podcast. Juhani Salokannel.

During the Salokantele, people visited Estonia, among other things Juice Leskinen, Rosa Liksom, Aki Kaurismäki and Jouko Turkka. Leskinen’s lecture on the Finnish mentality in particular attracted Estonian audiences.

In the 21st century, Estonia joined the European Union first, and then the euro. A few years ago, the countries celebrated the stern of their 100th anniversary.

Institute the role has changed over the years, Näkki says. Initially, the task was to bring Finnish culture to Estonia and to support the fresh state.

“Now, in this time, I would see that the institute is more of an enabler of cooperation and partnerships. In the future, it could act more and more as a social debater, ”says Näkki.

Similarly, the mission of the institute is described by its current director Anu Heinonen, according to which the main task of the institute today is to highlight themes that are not yet hot in Estonia or known to the general public.

The work is done together with Estonian partners.

“Especially in this time, many Finnish organizations have extremely good relations with Estonia. Our task is to find those gray areas where there is not so much cooperation yet. ”

Examples include Heinonen, who talks about the state of the Baltic Sea, environmental issues and the cultural work done in recent years in the city of Narva on the Russian border in northeastern Estonia. Among other things, the institute has funded an artist residency in Narva.

On the other hand, some things are still the same as they were thirty years ago, Heinonen says. The consolidation of Finnish language teaching, the in-service training of Estonian-speaking Estonian teachers and the maintenance of the Finnish library in Tartu have always been part of the institute’s repertoire.

Finnish Boys and Heli Laaksonen, the keynote speaker at the Tartu Independence Festival, on December 3, 2015.

This day many estimate that the distances between countries are not as close as they have ever been. The younger generation does not know their neighboring country very deeply, and Finns and Estonians hardly know each other’s languages.

“There’s talk of Talsing, but it’s not just that some hipster goes to Telliskivi to drink ipa,” Näkki says.

“There would be insane potential in this economic area of ​​Northern Estonia and Southern Finland. To do that, it is not necessary to awaken the spirit of thirty years ago, but the spirit of the 2020s. Estonians do not need help, they need partnership, just like Finland. ”

At the moment, even a crisis boy is roaring between the countries. Finland has been holding its border with the Estonian workforce for several months. Both the Finnish and Estonian economies, as well as the resilience of individuals and families, will suffer from the arrangement.

The Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas has exceptionally appealed to Finnish decision-makers through an interview with the Ambassador and an open letter published in Helsingin Sanomat.

“This week-long diplomatic crisis shows that we have lost contact with the neighboring country in some very substantial way. Open letters say that not everything is okay, ”says Näkki.

A lot the spoken cultural bridge between countries is thus hardly ever completed. That is why the Estonian Institute in Finland has enough work to do. Heinonen believes that the next thirty years will also be great for the institute.

“There is certainly a need for such an impartial actor between the countries,” says Heinonen.