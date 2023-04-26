Estonia | Expert on leaked Baltic papers: Summary of Russia’s traditional means of influence

According to the Estonian security expert, Russia’s means of influence in the Baltics revealed by the documents are already known. However, for the first time the information was made public.

From the Kremlin leaked, Baltic information about Russia’s means of influence is for an Estonian security expert For Rainer Saks familiar stuff.

Eesti Päevaleht published by on Wednesday with its partner newspapers about the revelation of the means by which Russia seeks to increase its influence in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. According to the newspaper, the information is based on leaked documents.

“Russia’s traditional means of influence in the Baltics had been brought together. Nothing new,” says Saks.

The leaked documents mention the same topics that the Estonian Protection Police usually write about in their annual reports: Russia’s compatriot policy, the promotion of the Russian understanding of history and pro-Russia and EU-skeptic movements.

Read more: Information leak from the Kremlin: Putin’s plans for the Baltic countries were revealed

Saks was the head of Estonian foreign intelligence in 2011–2015. Today, he is known as a security policy blogger who comments almost daily on Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine to the Estonian press.

As unique he considers the leak of the Kremlin’s toolkit to be public.

“Similar papers have never been seen before in public,” says Saks.

Although the text tells about the means of influence used by Russia for a long time in the Baltics, it was uncomfortable for Saxony to read it.

“It’s a bit disturbing to read all that in one document.”

Saxon appearance is that the documents published by Eesti Päevalehti are authentic, but they do not correspond to the realized plans.

According to the newspaper, the documents were prepared before Russia’s major invasion of Ukraine in the summer and fall of 2021. The author seems not to have been aware of the soon-to-be-started war or its effect on, for example, business cooperation.

“It’s not a plan, but a summary,” says Saks.

According to the leak, the documents were prepared by the cross-border cooperation administration operating in the Kremlin. Saks equates it mainly to a think tank, which has no direct influence on the plans.

However, could the leak reflect the further intentions of Russia, which has attacked Ukraine, in the direction of the Baltics?

“No,” says Saks.

“I don’t think that the paper is any kind of sign of further action in the direction of the Baltic countries.”

How about the head of the Russian presidential administration with an Estonian background Anton Vaino have a hand in the game as a document writer or subscriber?

“No. Papers have not been processed at such a high level”, Saks estimates.

Saks estimates that Russia does not have a strategic plan for the Baltics. He is convinced that the Baltic countries are not currently very high on Russia’s political agenda.

“The Baltic countries are not of primary importance to Russia. The main interest is in the south, as the war against Ukraine shows.”

Eesti Päevaleht published information about the papers leaked from the same Kremlin source in the winter. They concerned Moldova and Belarus. They also dealt with military actions. To the relief of many, military actions are not mentioned in the Baltic papers.

According to Saks, Russia currently does not have the political will for military operations in the Baltic direction either. This does not mean that the Russian military is not constantly training in case the situation changes.

In the Estonian discussion about the leaked papers, it has been stated that the sections regarding the promotion of business cooperation have become obsolete due to the war. On the other hand, Russia’s political influence was visible in the March parliamentary elections exactly as the leaked papers reflect.

Koos party represented in the elections Brain Peterson has been arrested on suspicion of creating a relationship against the Estonian state. Peterson campaigns on social media channels from the Russian-occupied territories in Eastern Ukraine and on Russian propaganda channels. Despite his large number of personal votes, he did not reach the parliament.

According to Saks, Russia has always tried to influence political movements and associations in Estonia. It is part of the same compatriot policy, which has included an attempt to increase influence through the Russian school and church.

“Russia’s compatriot policy has not been very successful in Estonia”, Saks assesses.

Read more: Estonian Protection Police: “Talks about the fifth column can be forgotten”

Read more: Pro-Russian voice rake Aivo Peterson was arrested in Estonia