Estonia | Estonia’s foreign intelligence: China is following Russia’s example in influencing information to the West

18.2. 14:58

Estonia foreign intelligence expects Russia to continue its active information outreach and cyber operation against the West. Yesterday released the intelligence service annual report according to China follows Russia’s example because both countries share an interest in reducing unity in Europe and the United States.

According to the Estonian view, China is not yet as active and professional in disseminating false information as Russia, but is likely to expand its activities in this area.

Although the goals of the countries in the West are the same, there are no signs of planned cooperation between Russia and China in influencing information so far, the intelligence report states.