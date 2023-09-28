Kallas meets Prime Minister Orpo and President Niinistö. The sound rake of Estonia’s spring elections is now in the middle of demands for separation.

Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas the prime minister is visiting Finland today, Friday Petteri Orpon (cook) from the invitation. In addition to the orphan, Kallas also meets the president Sauli Niinistön and participates in the Helsinki Security Forum event.

Orpo and Kallas discuss, among other things, border security and the security situation in the Baltic Sea region, supporting Ukraine and current EU issues.

Orpo met Kallas in July in Tallinn on his first bilateral visit abroad after the appointment of the government.

Kallas rose to a further term as prime minister, the reform party led by him clearly won the Estonian parliamentary elections last spring. Kallas was personally the overwhelming extreme rake of the elections.

Kallas, who is known as a harsh critic of Russia, has been the target of divorce demands from her husband in recent weeks Arvo Hall too In the middle of the commotion that started with the Russia business.