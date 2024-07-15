Estonia | Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has resigned from her position

Estonia|Kaja Kallas is becoming the EU’s “foreign minister”.

Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas the president submitted his resignation Alar to Karis On Monday morning. At the same time as Kallas, the entire Estonian government also resigned. Kallas will continue in his position until the new government takes office.

Kallas has led Estonia as prime minister since 2021. Now he is becoming the EU’s “foreign minister”, i.e. the high representative of foreign affairs and security policy.

Estonian public radio company ERR’s according to Kallas spoke at his press conference about how difficult his tenure as prime minister has been. He started in the position at the time of the corona crisis, and his work has been overshadowed by wars and economic recession.

In his speech Kallas also said that he is satisfied with how the government has managed to develop Estonia during his term. He mentioned, among other things, the transition to Estonian-language education and the strengthening of national defense.

Kallas was Estonia’s first female prime minister. After him, the reform party will become prime minister Kristen Michal.