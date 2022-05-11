Thursday, May 12, 2022
Estonia | Estonian President Karis and President Niinistö will speak at a gala seminar – Live broadcast in progress

May 11, 2022
The President of Estonia will visit Finland to participate in the 40th anniversary seminar of the Tuglas Society, which is building co-operation between Finland and Estonia.

Estonia president Alar Karis will visit Helsinki on Wednesday. Karis meets the president Sauli Niinistö.

The presidents will discuss current security policy issues, says the Office of the President of the Republic.

According to the Chancellery, Karis will visit Finland to participate in the 40th anniversary seminar of the Tuglas Society, which is building co-operation between Finland and Estonia.

HS cares Speeches by Karis and Niinistö on the event sent by the Tuglas Society. The event will begin at approximately 2 p.m., and the presidents will speak at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The Tuglas Society was founded in 1982. It is the oldest and largest society in Estonia.

