Estonia | Estonia will stop issuing student visas to Russians

According to Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, the continuation of sanctions against Russia is necessary.

Estonia plans to ban Russian citizens from temporary residence permits and visas for study.

The Estonian government decided on the matter on Thursday, the news agency AFP reports.

The country’s foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said that Russia’s unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine grossly violates Ukraine’s territorial integrity and independence. In addition, it also adversely affects the safety of the citizens of Estonia and the European Union.

“Continuing the sanctions is necessary so that the pressure on Russia can continue,” Reinstalu said.

According to Reinsalu, the sanctions will also have a positive effect on the safety of Estonian citizens, if they help stop Russian aggression.

Estonia also announced on Thursday that short-term work by citizens of Russia and Belarus with a legal residence permit issued by another EU country will not be allowed in the future.

According to Reinsalu, the purpose of this additional measure is to ensure that citizens of Russia and Belarus cannot evade the sanctions by obtaining a visa intended for a short-term stay in another country.

Estonian The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday, July 26 that it is preparing a proposal for the European Union to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russians.

The EU announced on Thursday that it cannot introduce a complete visa ban for Russian citizens, as it would be against the Union’s visa policy.