Estonia | Estonia opens its borders to Finnish tourists, entry without corona test and quarantine – infections are still widespread in Tallinn

The Estonian government is lifting the corona restrictions, although the disease situation, especially in Tallinn, is still in a bad state.

Estonia on Thursday, the government decided to remove travel restrictions on passengers from Finland. From Friday, passengers coming from Estonia to Estonia do not have to be quarantined or show a test result when they arrive in the country.

The decision is based on the government’s decision to raise the incidence threshold for the restriction virus.

From Friday 15 January, Estonia will be allowed to travel without quarantine from EU, EEA and Schengen countries with a prevalence of less than 150 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people in the last two weeks.

Thus, in addition to Finland, travel restrictions will also be lifted for Iceland and Greece.

Travel restrictions still apply to transit passengers.

However, when returning to Finland, Finns traveling to Finland must remain in voluntary quarantine or shorten the quarantine period with corona tests. Currently, only business travel from Estonia to Finland is allowed without quarantine or testing.

Finland the government still urges to avoid all extra travel. Finland is considering tightening travel restrictions for Estonia.

However, due to the worldwide spread of coronavirus variants, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) recommends that all passengers from high-risk countries be tested at border stations upon arrival in Finland. The Finnish health authorities will start testing tourists on Friday On Tallinn ferries.

No new virus variants have yet been detected in Estonia, but this is also due to the lack of analysis of samples.

Estonia the coronavirus situation is many times worse than in Finland. Around 570 cases per 100,000 people are currently being detected across the country. Hundreds more new infections are detected a day.

Tests are performed in Estonia in about 3,000-5,000 days. Positive test results account for about 12 percent of all tests performed, indicating that the disease is still widespread in the population.

In particular, the virus is spreading in Tallinn, where the incidence rate is higher than the national average. About 38 percent of infections go untraced.

However, the number of patients requiring hospitalization has remained roughly at the same level, at around 400 patients.

Authorities there is a contradiction in communication in Estonia. According to health authorities the epidemic shows signs of stabilization, i.e., infection curves are no longer upward. Also the Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik said on Friday that the virus situation is showing signs of stabilization.

Instead, the former Prime Minister of Estonia Jüri Ratas said at a press conference on Thursday that the viral situation in Estonia is still on the rise rather than declining, and there is no talk of a stabilization of the situation.

At the same time, the government announced that it would ease interest rate restrictions.

From Monday, museums and exhibition spaces as well as gyms will be allowed to open their doors again, but the premises must comply with safety intervals and meeting restrictions. Restaurants are allowed to receive a quarter of the permitted number of guests and are open from 06:00 until 19:00. Larger gatherings in restaurants are still prohibited.

The schools will open in Tallinn and Itä-Virumaa on the 25th. The Estonian authorities believe that after the schools are opened, the infections will start to rise again.

Other restrictions apply until the beginning of February. Theaters, cinemas and concert halls are closed. Saunas, spas and swimming pools have also closed their doors, but restrictions on swimming pools will be re-examined on Friday.

Finland and Estonia’s interest rate strategies differ considerably.

In Finland, efforts have been made to prevent infections through regionally extensive restrictions. As the incidence of infection in Helsinki began to increase in late autumn, extensive restrictions were put in place, which closed hobby activities, secondary education as well as public spaces.

In Estonia, on the other hand, efforts have been made to target restrictions according to the prevalence of infections in different population groups and regions. In Estonia, severe restrictions were introduced in Tallinn and Itä-Virumaa only around Christmas, when the infection rates were already wild.