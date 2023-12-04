Estonia | Estonia distributes flyers to people crossing the Russian border, warning them of complications in their return to the country

The Estonian authorities distribute flyers to border crossers, warning them of the possible closure of the border. The number of border crossers increased in Narva when Finland closed its eastern border.

Last days ago, leaflets have been distributed at all three eastern border crossing points in Estonia warning of possible difficulties in returning. They emphasize that Estonia can close its border with Russia quickly if necessary.

The warning text starts like this: “Dear border crosser, we ask you to take into account that if Estonia has to close its border due to migrant pressure, you will no longer be able to return to Estonia through this border station.”

Estonian authorities urge people to avoid going to Russia at all.

“It’s about an aggressor state and if Russia were to start a migration attack against Estonia, like Finland, we are ready to close the border stations for our safety”, head of the Estonian border guard Veiko Kommusaar commented to HS by e-mail through a press representative.

This would mean that the return trip to Estonia could be extended by hundreds of kilometers.

“It is essential that border crossers know how to take this into account,” Kommusaar commented.

Finland on November 17 closed its borders against Russia in southeastern Finland and on November 30 the entire land border against Russia. Only Vainikkala border station remained open for goods transport by rail.

Finland according to which Russia directed citizens of other countries to the harsh winter conditions on the border with Finland as asylum seekers and used them for its own purposes. By closing the borders, Finland aims to stop Russia’s activities.

Then the Kulkureitti from Finland to Russia moved to Narva, Estonia, 210 kilometers east of Tallinn. Between Narva and Russian Ivangorod, the number of daily border crossings increased from approximately four thousand border crossings to five thousand.

According to Kommusaari, before the corona pandemic, there were 10,000 border crossings per day.

“Whether the border will be closed depends on Russia’s actions, as well as the possible advance information period,” predicts Kommusaar.

Asylum seekers Almost nothing has been seen on the borders of Estonia. So far, Estonia is the only EU neighbor of Russia or Belarus where a large number of border crossers and asylum seekers have not been organized. The pressure on the eastern borders of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland began in 2021.

Narva’s border authorities have stopped 29 Somali and Syrian citizens in November. In total, 571 people have been denied entry, the majority of whom have been citizens of Moldova. In addition, there have been citizens of Russia and Ukraine.

Movement The Russian-Estonian border has continued to be lively despite the war and restrictions on entry into the country.

Russian citizens can return to their homeland through Estonian borders. About 80,000 Russian citizens live in Estonia and can move across the border and return to Estonia.

Three bus companies, Lux Express, Ecolines and Baltic Shuttle, for example, have a total of twelve departures from Tallinn to St. Petersburg on Tuesday. In addition, the train runs from Tallinn to Narva five times a day. A pedestrian bridge also leads from there to Ivangorod.

Estonian State Department warned last week that Russia considers dual citizens its own citizens. Estonia’s possibilities to offer consular assistance in Russia are limited, for example, when a dual citizen is called up for military service as a result of a Russian initiative.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia warns that the Russian authorities have searched people’s personal electronic devices and social media accounts at the border.