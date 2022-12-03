Estonia | Estonia buys Himars rocket launcher systems from the United States for more than 200 million dollars

The purchase of Himars rifles is the largest arms deal in Estonian history.

Estonia has agreed to buy six Himars rocket launcher systems from the United States, reports news agency AFP.

The value of the deal was said to be more than 200 million dollars, i.e. more than 190 million euros. This is the largest arms deal in Estonia’s history.

Director of the institution responsible for defense investments in Estonia Magnus-Valdemar Saar signed an agreement for the acquisition with the agency under the US Department of Defense on Friday.

Estonia says that it intends to acquire, among other things, ammunition, education and logistics.

Estonian officials did not say the number of rockets ordered, but the purchases were said to include both 300-kilometer and shorter-range rockets.

The first deliveries are scheduled to arrive in 2024.

of the Himars lavettes the manufacturer is the US arms industry company Lockheed Martin.

Built on a truck chassis, the Himars rocket launcher system has become famous for its use by Ukraine in its defense against a Russian attack.

Himars have been widely regarded as one of the most effective weapons in use by Ukraine, AFP states.

Last month, Lithuania said it would buy eight Himars systems for 495 million dollars, or about 470 million euros.