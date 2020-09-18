Estonia | Estonia bans the drinking of alcohol at night

Dispensing is prohibited between midnight and 10 a.m. The ban aims to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among partygoers.

Estonia prohibits the drinking of alcoholic beverages at night between midnight and morning. The Estonian government decided on the matter, says the government in its bulletin.

The ban will take effect the night between Friday and Saturday next week at midnight. It applies to all places where alcoholic beverages are sold on site for drinking, such as bars, nightclubs, restaurants, theater foyers and hotels.

The ban is temporary. It is now valid until 24 October by a decision. One week before the deadline, the Estonian government will examine whether there is a need to extend the ban.

I forbid the cause is a coronavirus epidemic. The ban aims to curb the spread of the epidemic.

“There has been a sharp increase in the prevalence of covid-19 infections in Estonia, and it is therefore necessary and justified to once again impose a nationwide restriction,” said the Estonian Prime Minister. Jüri Ratas according to a government bulletin.

“As we have seen, the coronavirus spreads particularly well at parties. Unfortunately, alcohol use affects people’s behavior in a way that promotes the spread of the virus, ”Ratas said.

According to a government bulletin, the incidence of coronavirus in Estonia is 25.36 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks. As early as the beginning of August, the same figure was 4.4, and in mid-August it was 8.4.

According to the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare, the incidence of the disease in Finland on Thursday was 10.1.

Estonia decided a week ago that travelers from Finland, Latvia and Lithuania to Estonia do not need to be quarantined if the incidence in the country of origin is less than 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks. This rule came into effect on Monday of this week.