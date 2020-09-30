Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that the republic does not plan to present territorial claims to the Russian Federation, writes Kommersant.

“If you ask whether the Estonian government plans to present territorial claims to Russia in the future, my answer is no,” he said.

At the same time, he noted that from the point of view of international law, the old one is in force before the new treaty comes into force.

“This means that the Tartu Peace Treaty of 1920 formally remains in force,” added Reinsalu.

The Treaty of Tartu assumes that Ivangorod and part of the Pechora region belonged to Estonia. After the republic became part of the USSR in 1940, these territories were ceded to the RSFSR.

As noted, legally, the border between Estonia and the Russian Federation does not yet exist. In 2014, the foreign ministers of the two countries signed a border treaty, but it has not yet been ratified by the parliaments.