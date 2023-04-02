Estonia | Do the roles change? The Estonian commuter is already hoarding cheap products from Finland

Risto Grünbaum, who works in Klaukkala, takes food and groceries to his home in Pärnu, which cost less in Finland than in Estonia. In HS’s price comparison, the Estonian shopping basket cost two euros less thanks to the local carrots and beer.

Before Finns went to Estonia for cheaper shopping, but is the trend now turning the other way around? Some foodstuffs are already more expensive in Estonia.

Working in Finland Risto Grünbaum respond to the interview request with a message:

“Hey, I can tell. I bring both food and groceries from Finland, because I work there and it’s cheaper that way.”

Finns are used to everything being cheaper in Estonia.

“I’ve known for some time that it isn’t. Electricity is also cheaper in Finland.”

During a quick chat, it turns out that the Estonian working in Finland is a special expert in price comparisons.

“Some of the products are cheaper in Finland. Part here”, Grünbaum writes from his home in Pärnu:

“Ice cream is more expensive here.”

“Cheese is more expensive here.”

“Yesterday I went to see. Here, 7.9 and 9.73 euros per kilo.”

“6.69 euros in Finland”

That’s a significant difference.

“And the strange thing is that it’s Estonian cheese.”

“It will be taken from Estonia to Finland, transported and asked for a lower price than from us in Estonia.”

“Ridiculous.”

Risto Grünbaum reads the prices of the products he bought in Finland from the purchase receipt at home in Pärnu.

Grünbaum’s home is in a quiet residential area in Pärnu. The job is in a motorhome maintenance and repair shop in Klaukkala. According to the normal rhythm, he works in shifts for two weeks one call in Finland, followed by two weeks at home in Estonia, until it is his turn to return to Finland again for two weeks.

Now it’s home turn.

Grünbaum has piled up the products he recently brought from Finland on the living room table. The price tags are still on file.

Child’s sneakers, 15 euros, half price on sale.

“You wouldn’t find Estonia here,” says Grünbaum.

Shower gel, 99 cents. Shower soap 1.19 euros. Led lamp, 50 cents.

Grünbaum goes around markets like Citymarket, S-market, Lidl, Tokmanni and Rusta, looking for affordable everyday products. Of the same chains, only Lidl is also in Estonia.

Long-sleeved T-shirt 4 euros reduced from 12.99 euros. Men’s sneakers 10 euros, reduced from 59.55 euros.

“In Finland, a sale is a sale.”

Grünbaum adds a large package of cat food to the table for 14.9 euros. That’s enough for a month. From the neighboring room, he brings a pink soft toy, 6 euros, and from the basement a Brücke wall sander, 20 euros.

“The table is also from Finland. I got it for free,” says Grünbaum.

The cheese is one of Grünbaum’s regulars from Finland.

There is a package of macaroni bought in Finland in the dry closet of the kitchen, and a kilo of cream cheese in the fridge, this time made in Finland. Sometimes Grünbaum even brought fresh tomatoes and cucumbers from the north, but recently the prices had risen.

“I’ve brought ice cream by the kilo.”

There is no ice cream among the most recent arrivals, because someone had stolen the cooler. However, Grünbaum checked the prices when he left.

“The package of six vanilla ice cream cones used to be 1.19, now it is 1.69 euros in Finland. Here, for that price, you can hardly get one bottle.”

A colleague brings home diapers for the baby family, just like Grünbaum did nine years ago. An acquaintance brings broken lawnmowers, which he repairs and sells in Estonia, Grünbaum enumerates.

Some of the commuters in the Gulf of Suomen indulge in trokaus of goods. For example, you can earn more than a hundred euros from used car tires. The place of sale is social media groups and public buying and selling pages.

The price of food caused nearly 18 percent inflation in Estonia in February. Food became more expensive by 25 percent compared to a year ago, even though the economy is in recession. In Finland, food became more expensive by 16 percent in the same period.

Taloussanomat shuddered on both shores of the Gulf of Finland in March with a comparison where a grocery basket made of S products cost 55 euros in Tallinn’s Kristiinen Prisma, and 52.15 euros in Helsinki’s Itäkeskus Prisma.

Inspired by the article, Estonian TV3 went shopping at Prisma in Helsinki, but could not get a cheaper grocery basket. TV3’s food basket cost 25.78 euros in Finland, 18.04 euros in Estonia.

HS picked up 12 products from Prisma’s online stores in Itäkeskus in Helsinki and Rocca al Mare in Tallinn, which do not represent Finnish brands of the S group. The exact same foreign products, such as two bags of Italian blood oranges, or the Estonian products corresponding to the Finnish product are being compared. Domestic free-range eggs in Itäkeskus are compared to Estonian free-range eggs in Rocca al Mare.

Result: the Estonian shopping basket is 2.08 euros cheaper. If local root vegetables and beer are removed from the food basket, there is no longer a price difference.

“Sometimes it feels like itthat such comparisons appear at regular intervals because of the competition: don’t go shopping in Estonia”, comments the chairman of the Estonian Food Producers’ Association Sirje Potisepp.

It is indisputable that prices in Estonia are approaching the Finnish level, even though the rate of inflation is expected to fade. Some of the products are already more expensive.

Two years ago, according to Eurostat’s comparison, the price of food in Estonia had reached 98 percent of the EU average, while in Finland it was 114 percent at that time. Since then, inflation in Estonia has been faster.

Potisepp estimates that one of the reasons for the recent spike in food prices in Estonia is that companies have not been supported in the same way as in competitor countries.

“Companies that consume energy are not supported, unlike in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. Finland reduced the VAT on electricity (temporarily),” says Potisepp.

Prices are also affected by food value added tax. In Estonia it is 20 percent, in Finland 14 percent.

Potisepp also adds the labor shortage to the reasons, as a result of which wage costs rise faster in Estonia than in Finland.

Last year, the average gross monthly salary in Estonia was 1,685 euros, but in February it was already 1,900 euros. It is still far from the Finnish median salary of 3,300 euros, but one thousand euros more than the average salary in Estonia ten years ago.

“Many of my acquaintances have returned from Finland to work in Estonia”, says Grünbaum.

According to Grünbaum, it is possible to earn even better in plumbing and construction work than in Finland. At least that’s what his acquaintances say.

A former colleague returned to Estonian buildings, but then founded his own company. Another took up plumbing.

Traveling makes many people tired. Grünbaum has traveled between home and work in Finland for 12 years. The salary is worse than before for expenses. The February electricity bill for the 120-square-meter house was 287.27 euros, with the help of wood heating and an air source heat pump. For the next month, he changed the electricity contract provider.

At the beginning of the year, Grünbaum received a salary increase. After mandatory expenses, mortgage repayments, heating, own and child’s phone and internet connections payment, 800 euros remain from the net salary of 2,000 euros.

The salary in Finland is still better than what Grünbaum could earn in Estonia. Taxation is also more favorable for him in Finland.

“Travel expenses can be deducted in Finnish taxation. It’s like an extra salary.”

In Estonia, some people go to two different workplaces to cope with the increased everyday costs. According to the news portal Delfi, the number of people working two jobs has recently increased due to the rise in mortgage interest rates.

More and more people compare prices and buy their food at a discount.

Grünbaum walks to the front door. Car tires lean against the exterior wall of the house. They are also from Finland, after a year of use.

“They will be used in Estonia for a long time to come.”

The car tires are also from Finland.

Monday evening it’s time to return to Finland again.

Before that, Grünbaum fills up the car. On the last trip, the gas price difference was 1.9 – 1.58 euros in favor of Estonia.

Muona also travels with the worker from Estonia to Finland. Baked goods are more expensive in Finland. A filled cake costs more than 20 euros, while in Estonia you can get it for less than ten euros. The cargo also includes Estonian canned soups, bread, sour cream and sausage, which are not sold in Finnish supermarkets.