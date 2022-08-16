Estonian Prime Minister Kallas announced that six more Soviet monuments are being dismantled in the country

In addition to the T-34 memorial tank in Narva, the Estonian authorities will move six more Soviet monuments. This decision was announced at a press conference in Tallinn by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, transmits ERR portal.

According to her, the tank in Narva will be moved to the Estonian War Museum for internal security reasons. It is noted that, in addition to him, memorial plates on Petrovsky Square, an obelisk to the Red Army soldiers, a monument to the Hero of the Soviet Union Igor Grafov, a couple of monuments dedicated to the Second World War in the city of Narva-Jõesuu and a monument to the Soviet landing in the village of Meriküla will also be dismantled.