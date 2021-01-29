Estonia | Concrete worker Janar Liivak was once again separated from his family because Finland closed the border

The restrictions are heavy for all Estonian workers, but they only have to be dealt with, says Estonian Janar Liivak.

Finland The government’s decision to restrict commuting from abroad to Finland came into force on Wednesday. Now only traffic necessary for security of supply is allowed in Finland from countries where there have been more than 25 cases of infection per 100,000 people in two weeks.

The situation is similar to less than a year ago at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. The closure of borders affected the lives of tens of thousands of workers living in Estonia in particular. Many had to choose whether they would stay in Finland to work or whether they might lose months of income or even their entire job in order to be with their families.

Then also an Estonian concrete worker Janar Liivak, 33, went to Finland for a period in the end a total of two and a half months. At home in Rakvere, Estonia, a wife and 10- and 5-year-old children were waiting. The situation required adaptation from the whole family.

“It was heavy, and is it this time, too difficult, but now I’m better prepared. I think we will endure this time better because we know what will happen, ”says Liivak from Skymi from his workplace via Skype.

The previous one once Liivak has been with his family in Rakvere during Christmas and New Year. So there can be a difference of up to three months from the family.

Liivak did not go home before the borders were closed, although information about Finland’s plans seeped in good time.

“Of course I would have liked to go, but the employer is afraid of coronary infections and didn’t want to let us go.”

Sand understands Finland’s decision well. Proportionate to the population, cases of infection have been detected in Estonia many times more than in Finland.

The incidence rate in Estonia has long been on average 500-600 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks. In Finland, the figure is currently about 75.

Locally, the numbers may be even higher. In Tallinn, for example, the incidence figure has at times alarmed up to a thousand. In Helsinki, the incidence rate is about 150 for the last two weeks.

The countries’ interest rate strategies also seem to differ. Finland is now tightening the restrictions in good time, while in Estonia they are already being relaxed, although the situation has not shown a significant improvement.

“I think Estonia will lift the restrictions too soon,” Liivak says.

Cases of corona have also been observed in Liivak’s wife’s school in Rakvere, who works as a teacher. However, Liivak does not worry about his family.

“I’m not afraid of infection, nor am I afraid of my wife.”

Even more stricter entry restrictions will apply for the next 30 days. However, Liivak knows from experience that it is worth preparing for a longer period of time.

“I think Finland will continue the restrictions for at least a couple of months.”

In order to ensure free movement Estonia is proposed to Finlandthat the country could take responsibility for testing all Estonian workers on return and also on departure. In this way, the responsibility for testing would lie with Estonia, and it would not put so much strain on Finland’s testing capacity.

Liivak is not very enthusiastic about the idea.

“I’ve never been in a corona test before. Jogging does not sound comfortable. ”

As before in the spring of lockouts, Liivak spent his free time drawing and playing sports. Normally he would go to the gym, but the gyms are now closed in the Ponds as well.

“I train at home and read books. There is nothing else to do. ”

Last spring, after the restrictions were lifted, Liivak was on vacation with his family for two weeks. After that, he alternated between vacations and work throughout the summer, so there was plenty of time for the family as well. Even the children had not forgotten their father despite the long travel break.

“They didn’t have time to forget, but we keep in touch every day.”

Even sand the family is also in a hurry in Estonia. The wife is studying at university in addition to her work, and the older child has been able to return to contact teaching after a distance learning period of more than a month.

During the corona year, the family has built a house in Rakvere. The project has gone smoothly despite the pandemic. No more a balcony and one room, Liivak says.

Despite the difficulties, he has not considered moving to Estonia to work. By the way, there are not many jobs available in Estonia at the moment, and Liivak enjoys Lammi.

“There is a lot of work. It’s good.”